Sudan’s defence minister overthrows al-Bashir



April 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Defense Minister First Vice- President Awad Ibn Ouf overthrew President Omer al-Bashir and announced his arrest in a safe place.

On Thursday afternoon, Ibn Ouf read a military statement on behalf of the Supreme Security Committee, which includes the armed forces, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS), the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the police.

He said the Committee "decided to carry out what was not expected by the head of the regime and took full responsibility for changing the whole regime during a two-year transitional period," he said before to add that "the armed forces - with a limited representation of the components of that committee - will take is the responsibility of the state administration.

"I, the Minister of Defense, the head of the Supreme Security Committee, announces the uprooting of the regime and the arrest of its head in a safe place."

He explained that the Security Committee has been since the 6 April considering the alternatives and warned of the seriousness of the situation but they were faced by the Stubbornness and insistence on security solutions, without naming al-Bashir.

He added they had been convinced of the impossibility to implement such an option, pointing out that it would have caused significant losses.

Ibn Ouf made his speech after a long delay as it was announced since the early morning.

It came in a bid to end the over four-month protests demanding al-Bashir and his regime to step down.

Ibn Ouf further announced a number of measures including the formation of a Transitional Military Council to rule the country for a two-year transitional period.

The details of this government will be disclosed in a later statement, he said.

Also, he decided to suspend the Interim Constitution of 2005 and announced a three-month state of emergency and a one-month of curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.

He further decided the closure of the airspace for twenty-four hours.

Furthermore, he dissolved the government, the parliament and the presidential cabinet as well as the state governments and legislatures.

Ibn Ouf maintained the unilateral cease-fire throughout Sudan and announced the immediate release of all political prisoners, the creation of a conducive climate for the peaceful transfer of power, the building of political parties, the holding of free and fair elections at the end of the transitional period and the establishment of a permanent constitution.

