 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 11 April 2019

Sudanese army spokesperson walks back statements about forceful dispersement of mass sit-in

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) — The spokesperson of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami, retracted statements in which he said a decision has been made to disperse the mass sit-in by force.

JPEG - 108.6 kb
Sudanese protesters salute a military armoured vehicle as they gather during a demonstration in front of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on April 9, 2019 (AFP/Getty Images)

Since last Saturday, thousands of protesters have staged a mass sit-in in front of the SAF headquarters in Khartoum. Some young army officers joined the protesters and called on their colleagues to back the popular uprising against President Omer al-Bashir.

In an interview with the Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV on Tuesday, al-Shami said “the security committee ordered the dispersement of the sit-it because it has undermined the security and produced negative phenomena”.

However, in a statement made on Wednesday, he said all reports about a government plan to disperse the sit-in were mere “misinformation”.

“What happened yesterday was an attempt to keep the protesters away from the security perimeter of the military headquarters” he added

On Monday and Tuesday the military clashed with the security agents to prevent attacks on the peaceful protesters. At least five demonstrators and two army soldiers were reported killed during the clashes.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


In South Sudan, the culture of bribery, but call it normal 2019-04-09 19:39:24 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan getting an official and legitimate public service goes down like this: For example, you will early in the morning go down to a public office to have your (...)

Sudan’s revolution on its way despite bullets 2019-04-05 08:00:30 The Second April 6th Revolution is definitely on the Way despite the Bullets of the Assassins!! By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Glorious April 6 Second Sudanese Revolution is a true revolution and (...)

South Sudan: Peace without justice is only a ceasefire 2019-04-01 04:28:25 Ken Scott It’s sad and makes me angry that South Sudan continues to be such a tragic place. There are a lot of good people there — millions — suffering horribly. Those who might have heard about a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.