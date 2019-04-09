 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 10 April 2019

Al-Mahdi calls on al-Bashir to hand over power to Sudanese army

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

NUP leader Sadiq al-Mahdi addresses the party's leading member on 2 March 2019 ST
April 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Leader of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) al-Sadiq al-Mahdi has renewed his call to President Omer al-Bashir to step down and hand over power to the army.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, al-Mahdi said the regime has three options, one of which is to continue to engage in a losing confrontation that sheds more blood.

“The second option is to hand over power to a selected military command that is capable of negotiating with representatives of the people to establish a new regime to achieve peace and democracy,” he added.

The veteran leader pointed out that the third option requires al-Bashir to engage in direct negotiations with the popular forces to establish a new and non-exclusionary national regime.

However, al-Mahdi added the best option is that al-Bashir responds to the demands of the people by stepping down.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


In South Sudan, the culture of bribery, but call it normal 2019-04-09 19:39:24 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan getting an official and legitimate public service goes down like this: For example, you will early in the morning go down to a public office to have your (...)

Sudan’s revolution on its way despite bullets 2019-04-05 08:00:30 The Second April 6th Revolution is definitely on the Way despite the Bullets of the Assassins!! By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Glorious April 6 Second Sudanese Revolution is a true revolution and (...)

South Sudan: Peace without justice is only a ceasefire 2019-04-01 04:28:25 Ken Scott It’s sad and makes me angry that South Sudan continues to be such a tragic place. There are a lot of good people there — millions — suffering horribly. Those who might have heard about a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.