Al-Mahdi calls on al-Bashir to hand over power to Sudanese army

April 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Leader of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) al-Sadiq al-Mahdi has renewed his call to President Omer al-Bashir to step down and hand over power to the army.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, al-Mahdi said the regime has three options, one of which is to continue to engage in a losing confrontation that sheds more blood.
“The second option is to hand over power to a selected military command that is capable of negotiating with representatives of the people to establish a new regime to achieve peace and democracy,” he added.
The veteran leader pointed out that the third option requires al-Bashir to engage in direct negotiations with the popular forces to establish a new and non-exclusionary national regime.
However, al-Mahdi added the best option is that al-Bashir responds to the demands of the people by stepping down.
(ST)
