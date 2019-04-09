Rebellious military declare their support for Sudan’s protests

April 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Some young army officers have joined the protesters Tuesday and called on their colleagues to back the popular uprising against President Omer al-Bashir.

There were reports about frictions within Sudanese army following the night attacks by the security agents who sought to dislodge the protesters from out the army headquarters in Khartoum.

Also, the military clashed with the security agents for the second time on Tuesday preventing attacks on the protesters who have been holding a sit-in since Saturday outside the premises of the army command.

On Tuesday for the first time, a young army officer flanked by three other armed colleagues addressed the protesters saying they are here to protect them.

“This is a message to our brothers in the armed forces, come up to stand with the people here until (regime) change has happened,” said the rebellious army officer.

“We are not here because we want to take power but we are here with the people to topple the regime,” he further stressed when the protesters chanted slogans praising his gesture and calling him to take power.

Sudan Tribune was not able to verify the rank of the junior officer and the number of those he represents inside the army headquarters.

But it seems he is a first lieutenant in the Sudanese army.

Several other army officers were seen with the protesters outside the army headquarters on Tuesday morning following the clashes with the assailants.

The move reflects the complex situation Khartoum is experiencing on Tuesday as a split may happen inside the armed forces.

In April 1985, the junior and medium ranking officers put pressure on the army high ranking commanders and forced the late Defence Minister Abel-Rahman Swar al-Dahab to take power.

President al-Bashir chaired on Monday evening a meeting of the ruling National Congress Party to discuss the political developments in the country.

“Bashir said that maintaining (Sudan’s) security and stability is a priority and that the Sudanese people deserve the protection. He stressed that they will overcome the crisis more strong and cohesive,” according to a statement released by SUNA on Monday evening after the meeting.

In a related development, a police traffic officer First Lieutenant Taha Hassan Ali released a video announcing his defection from the police, saying he decided to join the protest at the headquarters of the army.

(ST)