Sudan says protests death toll rises to 46

April 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government on Monday said the death toll from the ongoing protests has risen to 46 people pointing out that 7 protesters have been killed on 6 and 7 April.
- Medical activists provides medicines to the protesters in the sit-in outside the army headquarters on 8 April 2019 (ST photo)
Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19, with demonstrators holding nationwide rallies calling on President Omer al-Bashir to resign.
Last February, Sudan’s attorney general’s office said the death toll in the ongoing popular protests has risen to 31 people.
However, opposition sources and rights groups including Human Rights Watch said the death toll is over 50 people.
Speaking to the lawmakers on Monday, Minister of Interior Bishara Aror described the 6 April rally as “surprising development’ in the course of the popular demonstrations.
“33 protests have erupted at various areas in Khartoum State last Saturday,” he said
“More than 10,000 people organized a sit-in in front of the Sudan Armed Forces headquarters from Saturday to 7 April morning” Added Aror
It is noteworthy that the opposition forces of the declaration of Freedom and Change on Saturday declared a general strike as well as an open-ended sit-in in front of the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) demanding the removal of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.
Opposition sources say more than 600,000 people have joined the sit-in on Saturday pointing the numbers have increased dramatically on the following couple of days.
The interior minister added similar protests have erupted on Saturday in eleven states including Sennar, Red Sea, Kassala, Gazira, North State, South Darfur, West Darfur, East Darfur, Central Darfur, North Kordofan and the White Nile.
(ST)
