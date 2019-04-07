Six Sudanese protesters killed as general strike continues



April 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) on Sunday said 6 protesters have been killed during the protests and the sit-in in front of the Sudanese army headquarters.

On Saturday, the opposition forces declared a general strike as well as an open-ended sit-in in front of the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) demanding the removal of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

The CCSD on Saturday said two protesters have been killed in West Darfur State and Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman.

In a statement on Sunday, the CCSD said three more protesters have been killed including Amro Gamal, Maab Hanafi and Ahmed Ibrahim Tabidi besides an unidentified protester, pointing that several protesters have sustained serious injuries.

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19, with demonstrators holding nationwide rallies calling on President Omer al-Bashir to resign.

The government said 31 people have died in the violence, while other credible reports including from Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed.

Also, dozens of demonstrators have been injured and hundreds arrested during the protests.

(ST)