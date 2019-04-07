Sudanese president meets with army chiefs
Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.
- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments
Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.
There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com
Kind regards,
The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
Comment on this article
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan’s revolution on its way despite bullets 2019-04-05 08:00:30 The Second April 6th Revolution is definitely on the Way despite the Bullets of the Assassins!! By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Glorious April 6 Second Sudanese Revolution is a true revolution and (...)
South Sudan: Peace without justice is only a ceasefire 2019-04-01 04:28:25 Ken Scott It’s sad and makes me angry that South Sudan continues to be such a tragic place. There are a lot of good people there — millions — suffering horribly. Those who might have heard about a (...)
For inclusive participation in South Sudan governance 2019-03-30 05:48:14 By Beny Gideon Mabor A young man or woman who has a good memory to keep stories can sit around the table with elders”. African proverb The Republic of South Sudan is the youngest member state (...)
MORE