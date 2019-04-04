SPLM-IO officials call to end Machar’s confinement in Sudan



April 4, 2019 (JUBA) - Since several days, SPLM-IO local officials across South Sudan have launched a campaign calling on the IGAD to end the confinement of their leader who is now residing in Sudan after the signing of the peace agreement.

Riek Machar was confined by the regional body in South Africa to prevent escalation of the conflict in South Sudan after the first attempt to implement the peace agreement in July 2016.

Also, the IGAD leaders decided to keep him in Khartoum until the implementation of the pre-transitional arrangements and the formation of the transitional government where he will be appointed as the first vice-president.

In two separate statements extended to Sudan Tribune this week, the SPLM-IO governors of Yei River State and Northern Bahr El Ghazal controlled areas called on the IGAD to terminate the confinement of their leader in Khartoum.

In a letter addressed to the IGAD Special Envoy, the SPLM-IO Governor in Northern Bahr El-Ghazal pointed to the “growing anxiety and frustration among the entire membership of the SPLM (IO) who continue to wonder why their leader is not able to engage in a peace dissemination and confidence-building tour for more than six (6) months since he signed the peace agreement with our partners”.

For his part, the SPLM-IO governor in Yei River State stressed that Machar’s release would demonstrate “IGAD’s neutral position in handling the affairs of South Sudan”.

The decision of Machar’s confinement has been taken by the IGAD Council of Foreign Ministers which includes the South Sudanese foreign minister.

The IGAD has been criticized by the opposition groups for its “biased decisions” saying it takes into account the interests of the government of President Salva Kiir.

In statements to Sudan Tribune on Monday, Manawa Peter Gatkuoth SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations also expressed their frustration with the confinement of the group leader in Sudan.

Manawa said Machar needs to have his flagrantly-curtailed freedom of movement to meet his people and foreign leaders to boost the delayed implementation of the peace agreement.

He further requested the IGAD leaders who mediated the peace agreement to give more attention to the ongoing development in South Sudan with regard to the slow implementation process.

(ST)