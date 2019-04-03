Eritrea accuses Sudan, Turkey and Qatar of supporting opposition Islamist groups

April 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Eritrean government Wednesday has accused Qatar, Sudan and Turkey of supporting opposition radical Islamist groups to hamper bilateral relations between Asmara and Addis Ababa.

President Afwerki speaks at state dinner on the honour of President Kiir on 18 August 2018 (Photo shabait.com)

Relations between Khartoum are strained for several years because of Khartoum support to Addis Ababa before the reconciliation between the two countries in July 2018.

However, this stunning rapprochement was not followed by a normalization between Eritrea and Sudan as President Isaias Afewerki shunned all attempts made by Addis Ababa saying he wanted to Khartoum to explain why it had accused him of supporting opposition attacks and closed the border in January 2018.

However, relations between the two capitals remained calm as they avoided escalation.

Nonetheless, the Eritrean government on Wednesday morning issued a statement accusing Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Qatar’s operational services of backing the opposition (“Eritrean Muslim League” under the mantle of “Eritrean Ulama’s League/Eritrean Rabita-i Ulama”).

The statement said that the Qatari services funded the groups and neighbouring Sudan has allowed its territory to be used for "the nefarious aims".

"These subversive acts have been ratcheted up especially in the past year with the singular aim of obstructing the peace process and positive developments in the ties between Eritrea and Ethiopia in particular and the whole Horn of Africa region in general," said the Eritrean government

One year ago, on 23 March 2018, Asmara accused Sudan and Qatar of supporting a radical group led by Mohammed Jumma who had plans, according to Asmara, to organize political and military activities against the government of President Afewerki.

Sudanese government did not react to the Eritrean accusations.

(ST)