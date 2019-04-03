Ex-Darfur peace negotiator slams dissolution of public institutions in Sudan



April 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Former government chief negotiator for peace in Darfur Amin Hassan Omer Tuesday slammed the recent "irregular dissolution" of public bodies and called on the government to respect the law before to implement it on the others.

Amin made his remarks during a session to discuss the president’s address to the parliament where he among others directed the government to take needed measures to ensure obedience to the authority of the state and the law.

It was no clear to what measures Amin was referring.

The Prime minister on Monday dissolved the Eastern Sudan development fund, an institution which was part of the East Sudan Peace Agreement of 2006. The Presidential Assistant, Musa Mohamed Ahmed who is also the head of the Beja Congress protested the decision.

Also, President Omer al-Bashir relieved Amin from his position as the Presidential Envoy for Diplomatic Contact and Negotiation for Darfur without notification as he was on a private trip abroad.

Also, the decision was not officially published but leaked to some media close to the government without citing any government source.

In his comments on the presidential speech, Amin said the government cannot dissolve a government body established by law through a ministerial decree, adding it was a violation to the parliament authority.

He further called for speeding up the peace process, adding that delaying it entails a budget deficit as a result of excessive spending on military and security institutions rather than responding to the needs of the people and promoting economic development.

Amin had several times voiced his opposition to amending the constitution to allow al-Bashir’s reelection for an additional term.

He negotiated the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) during two years from 2009 to 2011 before the signing of the peace agreement in July 2011.

Following what al-Bashir appointed him as the head of the office to follow-up the implementation of peace in Darfur in November 2011.

Al-Bashir recently tasked another presidential aide; Faisal Ibrahim Hassan Ibrahim with the peace process in Darfur and the Two Areas.

