SPLM/A (IO) Press Release

1/4/2019

On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO)

The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and the public at large that Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong together with other five (5) political leaders from Rumbek Federal State have joined the SPLM/A (IO) on 1/4/ 2019.

Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong was the Chairman of United Democratic Salvation Front (UDSF), and then Minister of Tourism and wildlife, and Minister of Environment, Forestry and fiscal Infrastructure in the Republic of Sudan prior to the independence of South Sudan. He was accompanied by the following political leaders:

1. Hon. Elia Magok, Former Lakes State Minister for Agriculture and Forestry

2. Hon. Andrew Machiek, Former Member of Lakes State Legislative Assembly.

3. Mr. Emmanuel Malual Ater, Advocate and Legal Consultant

4. Mrs. Salma Mubarak

5. Mr. Abraham Maluok

The SPLM/A (IO) highly appreciates Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong for the bold decision taken by him to join the revolutionary movement (SPLM/A (IO) under the leadership of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon.

Finally, SPLM/A (IO) warmly welcomes Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong and his group to the people’s movement.

Cde. Puok Both Baluang

SPLM (IO) Director for Information and Public Relations.