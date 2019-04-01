Sudan’s chief negotiator calls for unity of South Kordofan peace actors



March 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government chief negotiator for peace in the Two Areas Faisal Hassan Ibrahim has called to for the unity of local actor involved in the government efforts to achieve peace in South Kordofan state.

Faisal met on Sunday with the local political leaders and Members of Parliament from South Kordofan State to discuss the challenges facing the stalled efforts to conclude a peace agreement with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

The presidential assistant "pointed to the need to unite all actors involved in the issue of peace in South Kordofan within the framework of a unified plan including the political forces and civil society groups," reported the official news agency SUNA on Sunday.

In early March, the semi-official Sudanese Media Centre, which is close to the intelligence and security services reported that the government held a meeting with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu in Addis Ababa.

But the rebel group vehemently refuted the claim and reiterated its support to the anti-government protests, saying such statements aimed at confusing the protesters who have demonstrated for more than three months calling on al-Bashir to step down.

For his part, the head of the parliamentary bloc of South Kordofan deputies, Khairi al-Qedil, said that the time has come to connect in the framework of a comprehensive plan all actors dealing with the issue of peace.

The Secretary of Humanitarian Affairs and Services of the Peace Support Fund in the State of South Kordofan Buthaina Khalifa Jouda said that the chances of achieving peace are promising.

She further presented to the meeting a new proposal to the National Negotiating Committee that she did not disclose besides a plan to hold meetings and workshops to enlighten the South Kordofan people.

On 22 March, President Omer al-Bashir directed Faisal to reunify the peace process with the armed groups after unconfirmed reports about the dismissal of Amin Hassan Omer who was tasked with Darfur peace file.

