South Sudan vows support to Sudan’s embattled president



March 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Sunday announced the opening of all border crossing points between his country and South Sudan.

On Sunday, South Sudan’s Presidential Advisor Tut Galwak conveyed an oral message from President Salva Kiir Mayardit to al-Bashir pertaining to ways to enhance bilateral relations.

In press statements following his meeting with al-Bashir, Galwak said the message underscores South Sudan’s government and people support to al-Bashir against conspiracies and foreign intervention.

He pointed out that al-Bashir is the sponsor of the South Sudan peace agreement, saying he briefed him on the progress of peace and the security situation in South Sudan.

Galwak added the joint cooperation on oil is progressing well to benefit the economies of both nations, saying South Sudan is part and parcel of Sudan.

He pointed out that arrangements are underway to hold a meeting between Kiir and al-Bashir in Juba soon.

Sudan’s embattled president is facing protests that erupted on 19 December 2018 decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

But, in 2013 the country was plunged into civil war killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions.

In September 2018, al-Bashir played a cardinal role to strike a peace agreement ending five years of civil war in South Sudan.

However, the peace agreement is seen as a "work in progress" because it delays the settlement of major issues for the pre-transitional and the transitional period including the security arrangements and the federal system.

South Sudan fears that the ongoing unrest in Sudan might affect implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and destabilize the country.

