 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 30 March 2019

South Sudan holdout group rejects CTSAMVM claims of violating ceasefire

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Chinese Ambassador to Juba He Xiangdong (C) presents medals to CTSAMM monitors on 20 March 2018 (CTSAMM photo)
March 30, 2019 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) rejected Saturday statements by the head of the ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMVM) who accused the group of violating the cessation of hostilities agreement and cast doubts about the neutrality of the mechanism.

In a speech delivered before the CTSAMVM board members on 26 March, Gen Desta Abiche Ageno accused NAS fighters of committing a number of attacks stressing they clearly violated the Agreement on Cessation and Hostilities (ACOH) of 21 December 2017.

"The SSPDF in reaction also violated the ACOH by failing to give CTSAMVM prior notification of its movement. It is becoming increasingly important to resolve the issue of the NAS forces of Thomas Cirillo and other armed groups operating in Greater Equatoria," he emphasized.

Reacting to these statements, NAS Spokesperson Suba Samuel Manase said the statements of the CTSAMVM head were "false, misleading, and should be rejected in the strongest terms".

Manase pointed an accusing finger to the South Sudanese government forces saying NAS fighters resisted only attacks against their positions and reported the matter to the IGAD and the CTSAMVM.

He went further to wonder about the basis of these claims, underscoring that IGAD monitors had been denied access to the areas of clashes by the government as the acknowledged that.

"NAS would like to know the verification procedure of CTSAMVM, and if at all there is a third party on whom CTSAMVM is relying on for information," he further stressed after saying that no monitors have come to their positions since the beginning of the implementation of the peace agreement.

He concluded his statement by inviting the IGAD-led monitoring mechanism to meet them to discuss modalities of working together on monitoring of violations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


For inclusive participation in South Sudan governance 2019-03-30 05:48:14 By Beny Gideon Mabor A young man or woman who has a good memory to keep stories can sit around the table with elders”. African proverb The Republic of South Sudan is the youngest member state (...)

Nile Basin: Putting Water at the heart of regional transformation 2019-03-27 09:31:07 By Deo-Guide Rurema World Water Day, on March 22 every year is about focusing attention on the importance of water. This year’s celebration coincides with The Year of the Nile Basin, as declared (...)

Bashir should respond to the will of Sudanese people 2019-03-25 19:46:43 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The will of the people is usually above the oppressive tool of the tyrants as is known throughout the history of mankind, but the tyrants like Omer al-Bashir of Sudan do (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)

The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)

Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.