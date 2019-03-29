 
 
 
U.S. official, Sudan's lawmakers discuss religious freedom

National Assembly building (File photo Getty)
March 28, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - A member of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) of the State Department Sarah Kresh is conducting discussions in Khartoum with the Sudanese officials on the situation of religious freedom in the country.

On Thursday, Kresh who is a member editorial staff of the International Religious Freedom Report held a meeting of the Legislative, Justice and Human Rights Committee of the Sudanese parliament.

According to a press statement issued by the Parliament after the meeting, Kresh discussed with the Committee the American plan of action, and freedoms in Sudan, and laws related to human rights as well as issues related to women.

In November 2018, the United States and Sudan stroke a deal for the removal of the east African nations from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

According to the plan for the normalization of bilateral relations, Sudan should improve its record on human rights and freedoms, particularly religious freedom.

The MPs stressed that "Sudan is a state of law that respects the Constitution and human rights and was one of the first countries to sign the human rights declaration and that the Islamic religion calls for the extension of freedoms and peaceful coexistence between religions as a scourge without distinction," said the statement

The legislators further said that Muslims and Christians in Sudan are practising their rituals freely.

In 2018, USCIRF designated Sudan as a "country of particular concern" under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) for engaging in systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of freedom of religion or belief.

The annual USCIRF report for 2019 is scheduled to be released on 29 April.

(ST)

