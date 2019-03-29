Sudanese protest on Thursday keeping on anti-government campaign



March 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Public marches against the government of President Omer al-Bashir continued in a number of states and towns on Thursday as the protesters chant slogans for the fall of his regime.

The anti-government protests that began in December 2018 entered its fourth month, as the security forces desperately continue repression seeking to end the peaceful demonstrations.

The weekly demonstrations come as the opposition forces and Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which coordinate the rallies, are preparing for mass rallies by April 6 to mark the 33rd anniversary of the April Uprising that overthrew the regime of Marshal Jaafar Nimeiri in 1985.

The protests of this Thursday, March 28th were dubbed "Processions for the life of Children" to express solidarity with the families of eight children who were killed last week by a bomb explosion in the suburb of Al Fateh 3, north of the capital Khartoum. And also in solidarity with two other children killed in Heban area of South Kordofan following a landmine explosion last week.

The SPA picks every week an important theme in the country and uses it to articulate their weekly campaign against the regime through social media.

In Khartoum State, hundreds of protesters gathered in the areas of Burri, Al-Sahafa, Al-Maamoura and Kalakla of Khartoum city chanting slogans calling for the regime to leave. Also, crowds emerged in the suburb of Shambat in Khartoum North, together with demonstrations in Wad Nubaowi and Aburof areas in Omdurman.

Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that the security forces used excessive violence with protesters in the areas of Burri and Shambat.

Also, security agents indiscriminately beat women and youths who were in the streets.

In Burri, east of the capital Khartoum, anti-riot forces have reinforced their presence and besieged the neighbourhood with a large number of vehicles and men among them armed men in plain clothes deployed around the main streets.

Thursday’s protests also took place in Kassala in the east of the country, Madani of al-Jazeera state, al-Obeid, Bara, al-Nahud and Gbeish in North Kordofan state and El-Fasher in North Darfur state.

(ST)