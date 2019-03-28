 
 
 
Ngok Dinka and Misseriya discuss peaceful coexistence in Abyei

UNISFA peacekeepers play with Misseriya children in Abyei on 6 March 2019 (UINISFA photo)
March 28, 2019 (ABYEI) - Representatives of Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities held a conference to discuss peaceful coexistence and security in the disputed Abyei area with the participation of UN agencies.

The three-day meeting, 25-27 March was organized by the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), FAO and IOM in Todach 18 km north of the UN mission premises.

"The objective of the conference is to strengthen peaceful coexistence and peaceful resolution of conflicts between the two communities," said a statement by the UNISFA extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

"The UNISFA head stressed on the need for continuous dialogue between the Misseriya and Ngok Dinka communities in the search for peace and security in Abyei," said the UNISFA Spokesperson, Daniel Adekera, who addressed the meeting on his behalf.

The meeting discussed ways to minimize insecurity during the migration and reversed migration and how to strengthen historical relations and built trust between the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities.

Sudanese herders of the Misseriya tribe used to annually migrate to the north of Abyei during the dry season, to graze their herds.

The region witnesses a significant upsurge in cases of cattle rustling, and other robberies but also because the cattle encroach on Ngok Dinka agricultural land.

The 85 participants from both sides agreed that all challenges to peace in Abyei should be resolved through dialogues and discussion.

They called on the sponsors of the coexistence conference to hold a capacity building meeting on conflict transformation, prevention, early warning system and negotiation for youth, women and civil society groups from the two communities.

Sudan and South Sudan failed to hold a referendum to determine the future of Abyei region as they have to agree first on who can participate in the vote.

Also, the two communities disagree on whether to prioritize the formation of local institutions or to hold a referendum on remaining part of Sudan or joining South Sudan.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

