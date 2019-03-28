South Sudan’s technical boundary body hands over its report



March 27, 2019 (JUBA) - The IGAD Technical Boundary Committee (TBC) submitted its report to the South Sudan Special Envoy Ismail Wais on Tuesday.

The Committee had to define and demarcate the tribal areas of South Sudan as they stood on 1 January 1956.

The TBC head Ali Gragandi Naeem from Sudan handed over the report to the IGAD special envoy in Juba on Tuesday 26 March, according to a statement released by the regional body on Wednesday.

"Presenting the report to the IGAD Special Envoy, the TBC Chairperson confirmed that the report was adopted by consensus pursuant to article 1.15.18.4 of the R-ARCSS," said the statement.

"Using 1 January 1956 as a base, the TBC was expected to list and map the tribal boundaries which are violated by the establishment of 32 states in the Republic of South Sudan," further reads the statement.

The TBC was inaugurated on 9 January 2019 and achieved its task within 60 days, as provided in the revitalized peace pact.

This report will be communicated to the Independent Boundaries Committee and the

Referendum Commission on Number and Boundaries of States as it shall serve as the basis for their decision and formulation of the question for the referendum on the number and boundaries of States of the Republic of South Sudan

Any South Sudanese tribe has the right to contest the report and bring its case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague.

(ST)