 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 28 March 2019

South Sudan bans newspaper for one month

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 27, 2019 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Media Authority has ordered the suspension for 30 days of the Arabic language daily newspaper, Al-Watan, for operating without a valid license.

JPEG - 15.4 kb
A vendor sells newspapers in the South Sudanese capital, Juba (Photo: Al-Jazeera)

Last January, the Media Authority summoned Al-Watan Editor in Chief Michael Christopher and ordered him to stop articles supportive of the anti-government protests in Sudan.

"This letter constitutes official notice of suspension of Al Watan Daily Arabic Newspaper by the Media Authority for a period of 30 days with effect from March 27, 2019 for gross non-compliance with the licence and terms and conditions," reads the letter of suspension signed by the Elijah Alier Kual, Managing Director of the Media Authority.

In his letter seen by Sudan Tribune, Elijah further said the newspaper has been operating since 25 April, 2015 without a valid license in spite of repeated advices and reminders.

In a short post about the decision on his Facebook page, Michael accused the South Sudanese authorities of seeking to punish for the support of the newspaper to the ongoing protest movement against the government of President Omer al-Bashir.

"They are still sticking to their position that I have to offer an apology to the tyrannical government and the tyrants in Sudan," he wrote.

The South Sudanese media law of 2013 does not require licensing of the media and journalism in South Sudan they only have to meet the requirement of registration as a business. Only, TV or radion broadcasting services have to get such a license.

The opposition PDM condemned the Media Authority ban Al-Watan for one month and accused the information minister Michael Makuei of imposing media and journalist licensing without parliamentary oversight descrobing ot as a " grossly unlawful abuse of power".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 March 08:58, by Midit Mitot

    Whatever things is working in South Sudan has never been working somewhere else, everybody is doing things anyhow, that,s why government sometime does,t give freedom of expression to the media body. How should you operate your activities without license from authority?

    repondre message

    • 28 March 10:40, by Theallseeingeye

      Midit idiot
      The South Sudanese media law of 2013 does not require licensing of the media and journalism in South Sudan they only have to meet the requirement of registration as a business. Only, TV or radion broadcasting services have to get such a license. Then Which licenses are you talking about? or you meant Jienge License?!!??!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Nile Basin: Putting Water at the heart of regional transformation 2019-03-27 09:31:07 By Deo-Guide Rurema World Water Day, on March 22 every year is about focusing attention on the importance of water. This year’s celebration coincides with The Year of the Nile Basin, as declared (...)

Bashir should respond to the will of Sudanese people 2019-03-25 19:46:43 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The will of the people is usually above the oppressive tool of the tyrants as is known throughout the history of mankind, but the tyrants like Omer al-Bashir of Sudan do (...)

South Sudan’s universities should explore other revenues 2019-03-17 20:33:06 By Ukongo Benson Athia Of recent, it transpired that the five public universities dons have advanced their cause to increase the tuition fees for the students. I have seen such complaints of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)

The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)

Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.