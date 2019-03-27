 
 
 
SPLA-IO condemns attack on peace convoy in South Sudan’s state

Northern Liech Governor (L) welcomes SSPDF chief of staff (C) and SPLA-IO Deputy chief of staff in Bentiu on 24 Dec 2018 (ST Photo)
March 27, 2019 (JUBA) - The SPLA-IO dissociated itself from an ambush on a boat carrying a peace delegation heading to Nasir from the group-controlled Mandeng area of Sobat state in the Upper Nile region.

According to a statement he released on Wednesday Col. Lam Paul Gabriel SPLA-IO Deputy Military Spokesperson said unidentified gunmen attacked the boat on 26 March killing a Member of Parliament got killed including security personnel from the SPLA IO.

The boat captain and another security personnel were also injured in the attack, Gabriel added.

"This is an act done by criminals who don’t value the importance of peace. The SPLA-IO security team is working hard to pursue and apprehend these two criminals and bring them to justice," he stressed.

Peter Lam Both, the spokesperson for the SPLM in Government, told Reuters that the incident had happened late on Tuesday when fighters of the White Army militia which is close to the SPLA-IO ambushed the peace convoy in a village in Latjor state in a region formerly called Upper Nile.

Further, he called on the ceasefire monitoring body and UN peacekeepers as well as the Joint Defence Board to investigate the "criminal act and to bring the peace spoilers to book"

(ST)

  • 27 March 21:16, by Malakal county Simon

    It’s seems the white-army are not happy with the peace signed peace, and the traitors will the pay ultimate price, one by one.... By the way Sudan Tribune, dont confuse your customers with the wrong picture that does match with the article!!

    • 27 March 22:17, by Marco A. Wek

      Peace is a bumpy road and it was not the whole White Army who did this but two individuals who might have been angry for the loss of their loved ones during the war.
      Peace is the best choice for our people. Politicians don’t care about them and they should be left alone to struggle with their lives. Who knew South Sudanese people would be worst than when we were under united Sudan

