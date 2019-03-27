SPLA-IO condemns attack on peace convoy in South Sudan’s state



March 27, 2019 (JUBA) - The SPLA-IO dissociated itself from an ambush on a boat carrying a peace delegation heading to Nasir from the group-controlled Mandeng area of Sobat state in the Upper Nile region.

According to a statement he released on Wednesday Col. Lam Paul Gabriel SPLA-IO Deputy Military Spokesperson said unidentified gunmen attacked the boat on 26 March killing a Member of Parliament got killed including security personnel from the SPLA IO.

The boat captain and another security personnel were also injured in the attack, Gabriel added.

"This is an act done by criminals who don’t value the importance of peace. The SPLA-IO security team is working hard to pursue and apprehend these two criminals and bring them to justice," he stressed.

Peter Lam Both, the spokesperson for the SPLM in Government, told Reuters that the incident had happened late on Tuesday when fighters of the White Army militia which is close to the SPLA-IO ambushed the peace convoy in a village in Latjor state in a region formerly called Upper Nile.

Further, he called on the ceasefire monitoring body and UN peacekeepers as well as the Joint Defence Board to investigate the "criminal act and to bring the peace spoilers to book"

(ST)