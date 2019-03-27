 
 
 
Wednesday 27 March 2019

Landmine blast kills two children in South Kordofan

March 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu said two children have been killed and three injured in a landmine explosion in Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan State.

A Landmine

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, the acting spokesperson of the SPLM-N al-Hilu Jaber Komondan Kumi said the incident occurred on 20 March in Hajar Bako village, Heiban District.

He accused the government forces stationed in the area of planting the landmines, holding the government responsible for the suffering of the Sudanese people.

The statement called for the removal of the regime, saying the Sudanese people should be allowed to decide its fate and establish a state in which the sole basis of rights and duties should be based upon citizenship alone.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

The SPLM-N is now divided into two factions: one led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and the other led by Malik Agar.

Before the SPLM-N split, the Sudanese government and the Movement held 12 rounds of talks but they failed to reach a peace agreement.

Also, during a round of talks from 1 to 3 February 2018, the Sudanese government and SPLM-N al-Hilu failed to reach a cessation of hostilities agreement.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

