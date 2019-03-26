South Sudan system of governance divides opposition groups: PDM leader

March 26, 2019 (JUBA) - The opposition People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) Hakim Dario Tuesday said they diverge with the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) on the system of governance.

Recently, the PDM complained that the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan excluded them from the consultations with the non-signatory to join the revitalized peace agreement.

Also, its former partners in the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) who also rejected the revitalized pact formed another umbrella, SSNAD were keen to indicate that the PDM was not a member of their coalition.

Reached by Sudan Tribune to clarify why they did not join the alliance led by Thomas Cirilo, Dario said the PDM and its allies have the National Alliance for Democracy And Freedom Action (NADAFA) which calls for three autonomous regions.

The NADAFA "do not believe in power sharing by the elites and instead advocates for people-based power sharing in a Federal Governance based on three autonomous regions of Upper Nile, Equatoria and Bahr al-Ghazal," he said.

"SSNDA stands for the return to 10 states, while NADAFA advocates for 3 autonomous regions and wants to garner more popular support for 3-regions during the transitional period and constitution making," he further added.

Also, the SSNDA and the NADAFA have different stances on the power-sharing and constitution making process.

The alliance headed by Dario believes that the selection of parliament representatives should be through regional people’s conventions in Upper Nile, Equatoria, Bahr al Ghazal.

The IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan Ismail Wais said he would not recognize any group formed after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement. Accordingly, they said the process of joining the revitalized agreement will include only the National Salvation Front of Cirilio and the SSUF of Paul Malong.

However, Wais now is consulting with the IGAD Council of Ministers on whether they can accept to include the SSNDA in the political process or not.

For his part, Dario lodged a complaint to the IGAD Council of Minister accusing Wais of seeking to work only with the armed group.

