South Sudan launches Yellow Fever vaccination campaign



March 25, 2019 (YAMBIO) – South Sudan launched a yellow fever vaccination campaign in Sakure, Nzara County Gbudue State to vaccinate nearly 20 thousand people, after the declaration of an outbreak in the area in November 2018.

The World Health Organization (WHO) supported campaign will reach 19 578 individuals aged 9 months to 65 years.

"The reactive YF vaccination is part of the global strategy to Eliminate Yellow Fever Epidemics (EYE) by 2026," said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan.

He added that it serves to protect high-risk populations against the YF virus in the immediate term and will serve as a bridge towards the introduction of yellow fever vaccine into the routine immunization system in the long term.

Yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. The "yellow" in the name refers to jaundice that affects some patients. Symptoms of yellow fever include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

South Sudan last experienced a yellow fever outbreak in May 2003, in Imatong region of Torit County, with a total of 178 cases with 27 deaths (CFR 15%) in Imatong and Ikotos districts, Torit County.

