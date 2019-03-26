Sudan Call’s withdrawal from negotiations opens doors for opposition unity : SLM-TC



March 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC) expressed its satisfaction with the recent decisions of the Sudan Call forces to suspend negotiations with the government and withdraw from the African Union road map.

The SLM-TC leader al-Hadi Idris Yahya said in statements to Sudan Tribune on Monday that the outcome of the recent Paris meeting opened the door wide for the opposition forces to stand up to confront the regime.

"The movement will be an integral part of this new formation of the opposition forces," he stressed.

He added that decision of the opposition groups signatory of the

of the African Union road map to abandon it was a confirmation of the seriousness of these parties not to negotiate and dialogue with the Sudanese government.

The Transitional Council which broke away from the SLM-Abdel Wahid was opposed to negotiations with the government of President Omer al-Bashir.

The group participated for the first time in the meetings of the Sudan Call alliance as it has joined the Sudanese Revolutionary Front last year.

Idris said the call by the alliance to form a broad front for the opposition, including the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, and all the forces that want change in Sudan, confirms the continuation of the path set by his Movement to unite the opposition.

The SLM-TC participation in the meetings of the Sudan Call angered another trend within the rebel movement led by Mohamed Saleh Rizkallah external relations official.

Rizkallah issued a statement stressing their rejection of any rapprochement with the Sudan Call alliance, pointing that some of its groups were willing to negotiate with the Sudanese government.

(ST)