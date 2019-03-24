Fire broke out at old presidential palace in Sudan



March 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A fire broke out at the old building of the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital on Saturday afternoon, clouds of smoke and flames were seen rising from the building on the banks of the White Nile.

According to the Sudanese presidency, the fire was caused by a short circuit.

"The Civil Defense Forces at the presidency managed to control a limited fire that broke out at the buildings of the old Republican Palace around 3:45 pm (local time)," said a statement issued by the secretary-general of the presidency Mohamed Mohamed-Saleh.

As it was not in use, no casualties were reported so far.

The buildings of the old republican palace are not used as most of the administrations have moved to the new building inaugurated in January 2015.

Built in 1832, the old palace was the seat of the Sudanese government after independence.

(ST)