Sudan releases four opposition leaders

March 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Four Sudanese opposition leaders walked free Saturday after more than three months of arbitrary detention in connection with the nationwide protests demanding the departure of President Omer al-Bashir.
The released opposition figures are Siddiq Youssef, 88, of the Sudanese Communist Pary, Ali Saeed the spokesperson of the Communist Party, Ali al-Rayah the secretary of the Arab Socialist Baath party and Abdel-Jalil Osman.
On 17 March, during his visit to Khartoum, U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis called on the Sudanese authorities to release all the political detainees.
On Friday, the Sudanese security apparatus released Badr al-Din al-Sumait, 73, a political activist.
On 5 March, Omer al-Digair the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party was released from jail.
However, opposition groups say dozens of political opponents and activists are still in jail without charge or trial including Mohamed Nagi al-Asam, the spokesperson of the Sudanese Professionals Association.
The security forces launched a widespread crackdown to curb the protests that erupted across the country in December 2018.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan’s universities should explore other revenues 2019-03-17 20:33:06 By Ukongo Benson Athia Of recent, it transpired that the five public universities dons have advanced their cause to increase the tuition fees for the students. I have seen such complaints of (...)
Pressure from the people in Sudan 2019-03-17 10:55:35 The longer genuine political and economic reform is delayed in Sudan, the greater the risk of wider instability and deepening economic crisis. By Rosalind Marsden President Omar al-Bashir, who (...)
Sudan’s al-Bashir burnt the boats before crossing 2019-03-11 06:19:03 By Mahmoud a. Suleiman Second Military Coup D’état of Omer Bashir will Not Protect him from his inevitable fate at the hands of the uprising Sudanese people The angry uprising men, women and (...)
MORE