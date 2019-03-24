 
 
 
Sunday 24 March 2019

Sudan releases four opposition leaders

Member of the Sudanese Communist Party's central committee, Siddiq Yousef poses at the party's office on May 7, 2014 in Khartoum (AFP/Ebrahim Hamid Photo)
March 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Four Sudanese opposition leaders walked free Saturday after more than three months of arbitrary detention in connection with the nationwide protests demanding the departure of President Omer al-Bashir.

The released opposition figures are Siddiq Youssef, 88, of the Sudanese Communist Pary, Ali Saeed the spokesperson of the Communist Party, Ali al-Rayah the secretary of the Arab Socialist Baath party and Abdel-Jalil Osman.

On 17 March, during his visit to Khartoum, U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis called on the Sudanese authorities to release all the political detainees.

On Friday, the Sudanese security apparatus released Badr al-Din al-Sumait, 73, a political activist.

On 5 March, Omer al-Digair the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party was released from jail.

However, opposition groups say dozens of political opponents and activists are still in jail without charge or trial including Mohamed Nagi al-Asam, the spokesperson of the Sudanese Professionals Association.

The security forces launched a widespread crackdown to curb the protests that erupted across the country in December 2018.

(ST)

