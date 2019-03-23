 
 
 
Sudan’s President direct to unify peace processes

Faisal Hassan Ibrahim

March 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - President Omer al-Bashir has directed to reunify the peace process with the armed groups in Darfur and Sudan’s Two Areas, said Presidential Assistant Faisal Hassan Ibrahim

Ibrahim met with al-Bashir on Thursday 24 hours after the cancellation of the armed groups in Darfur of peace talks in Doha that had been scheduled to begin in January.

Following the meeting, he told reporters that the president directed to unify the tracks for peace adding that the issue of peace remains one of the main issues of concern to the state.

The presidential aide further said they would convene a meeting of the Supreme Council for Peace in the next few days to discuss this matter.

The government and the Sudan Call signed the roadmap for peace and democratic changes in March and August 2016 respectively.

Following, the parties’ failure to reach a cessation of hostilities agreements by the end of 2016, the mediation proposed last year to review the roadmap agreement and to join a constitutional conference for a permanent constitution in Sudan.

The African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) has been slammed by the government and the armed groups during the past two years.

However in December 2018, the African renewed its mandate for another year and extended it to include issues of the Red Sea area and the Horn of Africa.

(ST)

