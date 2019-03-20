 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 20 March 2019

Sudan, South Sudan agree to open border crossings, activate buffer zone

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Joint teams marking a crossing point between the two countries (undated picture by UNISFA)
March 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to open the border crossing points agreed between the countries within a month besides activating the Safe Demilitarized Border Zone (SDBZ).

The agreement came during the meeting of the Joint Political and Security Committee (JPSC) between the two countries on Monday in Khartoum.

In press statements following the meeting, Sudan Army’s Chief of General Staff Kamal Abdel-Marouf said the meeting also agreed to form joint teams under the auspices of UNISFA to ensure none presence of military forces from both countries on the SBDZ.

Abdel-Marouf, who headed the Sudanese side during the meeting, said the agreement reached reflects the strong will of both countries, pointing out that they look forward to taking further measures to achieve the interests of the two peoples.

For his part, South Sudan’s defence minister Kuol Manyang Juuk stressed his country’s keenness to implement all measures pertaining to the opening of the crossing points and the SDBZ.

He said the opening of the crossing points would enhance relations and promotes security and stability in the two countries, pointing to its economic importance particularly in light of the difficult economic situation in both countries.

In May 2017, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) decided to reduce UNISFA troops and warned it may withdraw its support to the Sudan-South Sudan border monitoring force if they continue to impede the activation of the operation.

The buffer zone and other security arrangements have been agreed since September 2012 but its operationalization had been stopped despite several attempts by the AUHIP to encourage the parties to enforce the deal. The latest were two deals signed in October 2015 and June 2016.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan’s universities should explore other revenues 2019-03-17 20:33:06 By Ukongo Benson Athia Of recent, it transpired that the five public universities dons have advanced their cause to increase the tuition fees for the students. I have seen such complaints of (...)

Pressure from the people in Sudan 2019-03-17 10:55:35 The longer genuine political and economic reform is delayed in Sudan, the greater the risk of wider instability and deepening economic crisis. By Rosalind Marsden President Omar al-Bashir, who (...)

Sudan’s al-Bashir burnt the boats before crossing 2019-03-11 06:19:03 By Mahmoud a. Suleiman Second Military Coup D’état of Omer Bashir will Not Protect him from his inevitable fate at the hands of the uprising Sudanese people The angry uprising men, women and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)

The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)

Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.