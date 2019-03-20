 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 20 March 2019

Sudan’s opposition leader plays down contacts with gov’t, says committed to regime change

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi enters inside the NUP premises (AFP-Getty file photo)
March 19, 2019 (PARIS) - The deputy chairman of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) Mariam al-Mahdi has renewed commitment to the Declaration of Freedom and Change which calls for the removal of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune in Paris where she attends the meetings of the opposition umbrella Sudan Call, al-Mahdi acknowledged contacts between the NUP and government figures.

She pointed out that her father, al-Sadiq al-Mahdi, who is also the NUP chairman and chairman of the Sudan Call has met with several government officials including spy-chief Salah Abdalla (aka Gosh) more than once.

“Yes, there are regular and continued contacts from officials within the regime and others affiliated with the government, however, the stance of the Imam [i.e. Sadig al-Mahdi] remained steadfast,” she said

Mariam pointed out that the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change have clearly stated its position in the memo that was supposed to be handed over to the Sudanese presidency on 21 February, saying the memo includes the details of running the transitional period following the ousting of the regime.

“We called on the head of the regime [President Omer al-Bashir] to respond to the aspiration of the people … this is the firm stance that we wouldn’t turn aside from” she said

She pointed out to the Liberation Capsule developed by al-Sadiq al-Mahdi on 2 March in which he clearly detailed the handing over of power and called for holding a meeting between the government and the opposition to that end.

Mariam further said the Sudan Call meeting currently being held in Paris is discussing the details of the transitional issues, pointing the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change are also considering the issues of transition including the constitution and the alternative policies.

She called on the leaders of the regime to agree to hand over power through a civilized dialogue in order to save the blood of the Sudanese.

It is noteworthy that the spy-chief Salah Abdalla has met with a number of the detained opposition leaders including the Political Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party, Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khateeb as well as members of the civil society Hamid Ali Nour and Muawia Shadad.

He also met with several activists and the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party Omer al-Digair before his release on 4 March.

Reliable sources told Sudan Tribune that the spy-chief expressed the government desire to initiate a genuine dialogue with all parties in order to reach a national consensus.

The same sources added the detainees didn’t respond to the spy-chief, saying the climate is not conducive for any kind of dialogue.

They also doubted the government credibility, pointing to the detention of hundreds of protesters and the declaration of the state of emergency which aims to curb any political activities and confiscate basic freedoms.

Large protests have been ongoing across Sudanese cities since 19 December. The demonstrations first began over fuel shortages and a hike in food prices but have now morphed into full-fledged protests calling for President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

Last January, the Sudanese Professional Association and the opposition groups including the National Consensus Alliance, Sudan Call and the Unionist Gathering launched the Declaration of Freedom and Change which calls for the removal of the regime.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan’s universities should explore other revenues 2019-03-17 20:33:06 By Ukongo Benson Athia Of recent, it transpired that the five public universities dons have advanced their cause to increase the tuition fees for the students. I have seen such complaints of (...)

Pressure from the people in Sudan 2019-03-17 10:55:35 The longer genuine political and economic reform is delayed in Sudan, the greater the risk of wider instability and deepening economic crisis. By Rosalind Marsden President Omar al-Bashir, who (...)

Sudan’s al-Bashir burnt the boats before crossing 2019-03-11 06:19:03 By Mahmoud a. Suleiman Second Military Coup D’état of Omer Bashir will Not Protect him from his inevitable fate at the hands of the uprising Sudanese people The angry uprising men, women and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)

The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)

Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.