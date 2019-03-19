 
 
 
Talks with IGAD about South Sudan peace are stalled over alliance’s recognition: SSNDA

Ismail Wais, IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, briefs the Security Council on 27 February 2018 (UN Photo)

March 19, 2019 (JUBA) - The opposition South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) chaired by Thomas Cirilio said ready to resume discussions on joining the revitalized peace agreement, stressing on the need to recognize their coalition.

The SSNDA is formed by a number of groups formerly members of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) as they have rejected the revitalized pact. The umbrella includes NAS, NDM, SSNMC and UDRA. The PDM of Hakim Dario is no longer a member of the coalition.

The IGAD says the mediation will not acknowledge any new group formed after the signing of the peace agreement on 12 September, fearing that would lead to review the power-sharing and security arrangements.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, the alliance spokesperson Kwaje Lasu said that the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan Ismail Wais rejected to recognize the SSNDA, asked their chairman to declare a unilateral ceasefire and to sign the peace agreement as the NAS’s leader.

“Unfortunately, the meeting did not make any headway due to IGAD’s demand and insistence” on these three requirements set by the IGAD before to engage talks with the non-signatory groups on the possibility and modalities of re-joining the peace process, said Kwaje.

“Owing to the stalemate of the meeting, the IGAD Special Envoy requested that the SSNDA delegation should present its position on the R-ARCSS in writing by the 14th March 2019. SSNDA obliged and presented its written position to IGAD, accordingly,” he added.

On 12 March, the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) led by Paul Malong signed the revitalized agreement and declared a unilateral truce ahead of peace talks with the government.

However, In line with the framework of discussions set by the IGAD, there will be no renegotiations or reopening of the revitalized peace agreement.

The holdout alliance, nonetheless, stressed on the need to address the root causes of the conflict.

“SSNDA believes that without addressing the root causes of the crisis and resolving the fundamental issues pertaining but not limited to governance, security sector, and accountability among others, lasting peace will remain elusive in South Sudan,” reads the statement.

The alliance says the peace pact failed to address the fundamental issue of federal system unanimously agreed by the South Sudanese political forces.

The agreement provides that the transitional government has to “reflect on the notion of federalism rather than directing it to institute legal instruments,” says the SSNDA in a position paper on the revitalized pact seen by Sudan Tribune.

The same for the constitutional process, the alliance said the drafting of the permanent constitution should not be left for the parliament which is dominated by the SPLM but is put directly to the people through a referendum.

(ST)

  • 19 March 15:40, by Eastern

    SSNDA is the platform for negotiation. An Equatorian like me will choose the same. However for Nuer and Jenge, they can choose to follow Paul Malong and others for DIRECT NEGOTIATIONS with Kiir’s JCE regime!Livestock herders, including, Ismail Wais have no right or capability to decide who participate in the SSNDA. We also have the Ph.Ds!

    repondre message

    • 19 March 17:13, by South South

      Eastern,

      You monkey shut up your dirty mouth full with rats and monkey poops and read this:

      1- Cirillo will sign peace very soon.
      2- The PDM of Hakim Dario is no longer a member of the coalition, he is out from Cirillo.

      Sweet, sweet and sweet.

      repondre message

      • 19 March 18:20, by Eastern

        South South,

        You better stop wasting your writing space by using the phrase "shut up", you CAN NOT do anything to Eastern, for they live large!

        What is your obsession with the phrase "sign peace?". A peace agreement was signed in Khartoum which Thomas Cirilo did sign. You will soon realise Cirilo is not Dr. Machar..!

        repondre message

    • 19 March 17:17, by jubaone

      Eastern
      Malong´s SSUF is a JCE ploy to fool SS that there is a serious military opposition to the jienge regime in Juba. Neither militarily nor strategically does this JCE outfit pose any real threat. On the contrary,this trickery is to get a VP position through the back door given the already funny arithmetic. UN cant file a new VP (Taban and Riek?), Equatoria has Wani Igga and now BGhasal-none??

      repondre message

      • 19 March 17:20, by jubaone

        Eastern
        Do you understand what this baboon is trying to let us know? A baboon can stay with human beings but wont learn how to speak. Lets be honest here.

        repondre message

        • 19 March 17:34, by South South

          SSNDA of Cirillo, what a mess!!!!Hakim is out from it. Cirillo MUST sign peace as NAS only, end of the game.

          repondre message

          • 19 March 18:28, by Chiir

            M7 fought with Kony for years and never asked for peace; Colombia FARC fought for more than 53 years and they just signed a peace fact; Kurdish have been fighting with Turkeys for years and no peace yet; etc. For South Sudan case, when one fires five bullets in the forest, he qualifies for a peace negotiation and later granted position once the peace is signed. This rebellion will never end...

            repondre message

        • 19 March 18:25, by Eastern

          jubaone,

          Nothing has changed after the Cirilo-Dr. Wais meeting; the terms and conditions spelled out during the Khartoum peace jokes remain. Dr. Hakim Dario is much involved in the process, jenges are getting jittery! Malong can join the JCE regime even after leading a large number of jenge youths to their demise!

          repondre message

Comment on this article



