Talks with IGAD about South Sudan peace are stalled over alliance’s recognition: SSNDA

March 19, 2019 (JUBA) - The opposition South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) chaired by Thomas Cirilio said ready to resume discussions on joining the revitalized peace agreement, stressing on the need to recognize their coalition.

The SSNDA is formed by a number of groups formerly members of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) as they have rejected the revitalized pact. The umbrella includes NAS, NDM, SSNMC and UDRA. The PDM of Hakim Dario is no longer a member of the coalition.

The IGAD says the mediation will not acknowledge any new group formed after the signing of the peace agreement on 12 September, fearing that would lead to review the power-sharing and security arrangements.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, the alliance spokesperson Kwaje Lasu said that the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan Ismail Wais rejected to recognize the SSNDA, asked their chairman to declare a unilateral ceasefire and to sign the peace agreement as the NAS’s leader.

“Unfortunately, the meeting did not make any headway due to IGAD’s demand and insistence” on these three requirements set by the IGAD before to engage talks with the non-signatory groups on the possibility and modalities of re-joining the peace process, said Kwaje.

“Owing to the stalemate of the meeting, the IGAD Special Envoy requested that the SSNDA delegation should present its position on the R-ARCSS in writing by the 14th March 2019. SSNDA obliged and presented its written position to IGAD, accordingly,” he added.

On 12 March, the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) led by Paul Malong signed the revitalized agreement and declared a unilateral truce ahead of peace talks with the government.

However, In line with the framework of discussions set by the IGAD, there will be no renegotiations or reopening of the revitalized peace agreement.

The holdout alliance, nonetheless, stressed on the need to address the root causes of the conflict.

“SSNDA believes that without addressing the root causes of the crisis and resolving the fundamental issues pertaining but not limited to governance, security sector, and accountability among others, lasting peace will remain elusive in South Sudan,” reads the statement.

The alliance says the peace pact failed to address the fundamental issue of federal system unanimously agreed by the South Sudanese political forces.

The agreement provides that the transitional government has to “reflect on the notion of federalism rather than directing it to institute legal instruments,” says the SSNDA in a position paper on the revitalized pact seen by Sudan Tribune.

The same for the constitutional process, the alliance said the drafting of the permanent constitution should not be left for the parliament which is dominated by the SPLM but is put directly to the people through a referendum.

(ST)