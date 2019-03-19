Opposition alliance kicks off meetings over support to Sudan’s protests



March 18, 2019 (PARIS) - The opposition alliance, Sudan Call, began meetings in the French capital on Monday to discuss political developments in Sudan and ways to support the ongoing peaceful protests calling for overthrowing the ruling regime in Khartoum.

"The meetings will be held in the framework of supporting the revolutionary movement, the unity of opposition work and activating joint action on all tracks until reaching a new regime that guarantees freedoms and achieves peace, justice and democracy," the media official Salah Jalal said in a press statement.

The Sudan call is a signatory, with other opposition forces, of the Freedom and Change Declaration which provides to peacefully achieve a regime change in Sudan and to establish a transitional government to make political and economic reforms and to hold general elections within four years.

Since mid-December last year, Sudan has witnessed unprecedented popular protests demanding President Omer al-Bashir to leave as a result of the worsening economic conditions in the country and the failure of his government to resolve it.

The security forces met peaceful demonstrations with excessive violence, killing at least fifty people, according to human rights organizations, in addition to the injury of dozens and the arrest of hundreds of political leaders and activists and journalists.

According to the Sudan Call spokesperson, the meeting listened to reports from the Secretary-General Minni Minnawi, Vice President Gibril Ibrahim, and a briefing on the political situation inside Sudan presented by the Deputy Secretary-General Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi. Also, the meeting listened to another report on the external work from the foreign relation secretary Yasser Arman.

Jalal said the meeting would discuss reports and assess the political situation in the country before to develop plans in support of the revolution.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Sudan Call Secretary-General, Minnawi, said that the two-day meeting would discuss "visions and plans" for the post-al-Bashir regime, and how to "mobilize regional and international support for the Sudanese revolution" in addition to organizational issues.

(ST)