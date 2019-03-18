 
 
 
South Sudan militiamen kill 15 people, abduct 6 women, 3 kids: SPLM-IO

March 18, 2019 (JUBA) - The SPLM/A-IO on Monday accused pro-government militiamen in Wau State of killing 15 civilians and kidnapping six women and three children and called to investigate the criminal assault.

SPLA forces in Wau town on May 16; 2016 (ST Photo)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the SPLM-IO Director for Information and Public Relations Puok Both Baluang said the attack took place on Saturday in Dang Achan Village and in a camp of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maranyi of Wau State.

"The SPLM/A (IO) condemns in the strongest terms possible the heinous attack by pro-Government forces dressed as civilians, on civilians in Dang Achan Village near Mapel at about 5:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019, results in 15 civilians killed, 21 injured, 13 children kidnapped and 6 females were abducted," said Baluang.

He added that similar attack occurred on Maranyi IDPs camp of Kwajina County, Wau State on Sunday, March 17, 2019, which claimed approximately 15 civilians lives and 20 injured.

Last week, during a visit to Wau which is known its ethnic diversity President Salva Kiir called for peaceful coexistence between the different communities.

Kiir further warned people against revenge attacks, stressing that nobody has to take the law into his hands.

Baluang extended the SPLM-IO’s condolences to the families of the victims and called to investigate "these acts of cowardice".

"We call upon CTSAMM and UNMISS and other relevant authorities to investigate these wanton attacks and prosecute those responsible promptly," he said.

(ST)

