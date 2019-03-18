 
 
 
Monday 18 March 2019

Russia vows support to Sudan’s embattled president

Sudan FVP Ibn Ouf meets the Russian Presidential envoy Mikhail Bogdanov on Sunday 17, 2019 (SUNA photo)
March 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, said his country would stand by President Omer al-Bashir to overcome the current crisis.

Sudan’s embattled president is facing protests that erupted on 19 December 2018 decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

Bogdanov, who is also a Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, on Sunday met with Sudan’s First Vice-president and Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf.

In press statements following the meeting, the Russian official stressed Moscow “stands by the Sudanese people and its leadership represented by President Omer al-Bashir to overcome the current situation”.

He expressed confidence that Sudan’s leadership is capable of overcoming the economic hardships, saying Russia is determined to promote its relationship with Sudan particularly in the economic, political and military areas.

Bogdanov pointed out that Russia would work to enhance Sudan’s defence capabilities and provide training for its military cadres.

Also, the visiting Russian official met with Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed to discuss bilateral relations and joint initiatives.

During a visit to Moscow last year to attend the 2018 World Cup Final, the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders pledged to promote military cooperation in the near future.

The two leaders last met in November 2017 in the Russian city of Sochi, with both expressing a desire to enhance military ties.

While in Russia in November 2017, al-Bashir offered to construct an airbase for Russia on the Red Sea coast and to re-equip the Sudanese army with the Russian weapons including SU-30 fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles.

Russia is seen as a major ally of the government of al-Bashir that faces isolation from the West. However, economic cooperation between the two countries has remained very low, with a trade balance that does not exceed $400 million.

Sudan Tribune

