 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 17 March 2019

Pope Francis, Kiir discussed peace and reconciliation in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


March 16, 2019 (JUBA) - Pope Francis and President Salva Kiir on Saturday discussed implementation process of the revitalized peace agreement and the Catholic Church contribution to achieving reconciliation in South Sudan.

President Kiir, according to the presidency in Juba, Kiir arrived in Italy on Friday," at the invitation of his Holiness Father Pope Francis for talks on bilateral relations".

According to a statement released by the Vatican Press Office, Pope Francis and President Kiir discussed "the contribution of the Catholic Church in the fields of education and healthcare, and in the process of reconciliation and the reconstruction of the nation".

"Attention then turned to matters regarding the implementation of the (revitalized) agreement (...), the return of refugees and displaced persons, and the integral development of the country," stressed the statement.

The South Sudanese government and its peace partners are struggling to implement the revitalized peace agreement which is faced by international scepticism and lack of needed funds to enforce it.

In a report released on Wednesday, the International Crisis Group said the peace pact that ended the five-year armed conflict in South Sudan risks to collapse pointing to the need for further talks to achieve the army reunification and to settle the tribal boundaries disputes.

During their meeting, Kiir extended an official invitation for Pope Francis to visit and hold peace prayers in South Sudan, said the South Sudanese presidency.

While the Vatican, for its part said that Pope Francis "expressed the wish to ascertain the conditions for a possible visit to South Sudan, as a sign of closeness to the population and of encouragement for the peace process".

In 2017, the Catholic Church announced a visit of Pope Francis to South Sudan in October of that year. However, the security conditions due to the continuation of war did not allow such a visit.

President Salva Kiir was accompanied by the Minister of the Office of the President, Mayiik Ayii Deng, Environment Minister Josephine Naphwon, Humanitarian Affairs Minister Hussein Maar Nyaut, and the Head of External Security, Thomas Duop.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 March 09:23, by Pakuai

    I guess, l would be told by some losers here in SUDANTRIBUNE to ’seek’ help when they are the bottom of ’who is who’s on earth. Here is what going, Mr. Salva Like is considered ’Catholic going boy’ by evils in Island of England who covet South Sudan and South Sudanese people. Hence Mr. Salva Kiir & his government is considered to be taking directives from ’Rome’>>>

    repondre message

    • 17 March 09:33, by Pakuai

      When we tell our losers that our country is ’desperstely by our enemies’ who think, they can live without country and people, ’our cloned arabs of North Sudan, their masters in the devil infested Island of England’, ’so-called Brexit is being negotiated over our country, South Sudan’>>>

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s al-Bashir burnt the boats before crossing 2019-03-11 06:19:03 By Mahmoud a. Suleiman Second Military Coup D’état of Omer Bashir will Not Protect him from his inevitable fate at the hands of the uprising Sudanese people The angry uprising men, women and (...)

Emergency decrees bring more repression in Sudan 2019-03-06 10:28:12 International Investigation Needed into Abuses During Crackdown By Jehanne Henry After more than two months of near-daily protests in Khartoum and across Sudan, President Omar al-Bashir (...)

South Sudan: Truth hurts but it pays off 2019-03-06 05:03:31 By Luka Kuol My interview with Jongkor went viral and created unprecedented debate in social media but importantly inside South Sudan. A friend of mine in Juba told me “with this interview you (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)

The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)

Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.