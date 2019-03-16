SPLM-N al-Hilu denies joining Sudan’s opposition Freedom and Change Declaration

March 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N-al-Hilu) denied reports that they had joined the Freedom and Change Declaration in support of the peaceful protests to topple the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Saturday, the rebel group secretary-general Amar Amun Daldoum dismissed a statement released on the social media claiming that the SPLM-N al-Hilu joined the declaration.

"We in the SPLM-North would like to assure all members of the SPLM and all the masses of the Intifada that we did not issue that statement and did not sign or announce our signing of the Freedom and Change document issued by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association until now," said the statement.

The Freedom and Change Declaration is signed by the National Consensus Forces, Sudan Call, Sudanese Professionals Association and Gathering of Unionists in Opposition as well as civil society groups.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement -Abdel Wahid also are not part of the Sudan Call alliance which includes armed groups and political force.

