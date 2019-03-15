 
 
 
Russia slams U.S. position on South Sudan peace, abstains from voting UNMISS resolution

Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy speaks at the Security Council on 15 March 2019 (UN Photo)
March 15, 2019 (NEW YORK) - The U.N. Security Council renewed a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for an additional year; while Russia abstained from the vote accusing implicitly the U.S. of not backing the revitalized peace agreement and overburdening the draft resolution with language on human rights issues.

In a meeting held on Friday, the Security Council adopted the resolution 2459 (2019) under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter by a vote of 14 in favour to none against with one abstention (Russian Federation), the Council extended the Mission’s mandate until 15 March 2020.

Speaking during the meeting, the Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy stressed his country’s support to the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Also, Polyanskiy said the peace South Sudanese peace partners have demonstrated readiness to compromise, and that significant progress has been registered since the revitalized agreement was signed.

He warned that "the stubborn refusal by some States to recognize the viability of the Khartoum Agreement ’sent the wrong message’ to the parties".

The Russian was referring to the penholder on South Sudan, the United States, as the initial draft resolution described the revitalized peace agreement “as a step forward in the peace process”

Upon the request of several members to change the text to a more positive language the draft resolution was amended to become that the R-ARCSS is “is an important step forward in the peace process that provides a window of opportunity to achieve sustainable peace and stability in South Sudan”.

The Russian diplomat further expressed concerns about the focus in the draft resolution on gender and human rights issues, " latter even taking priority over the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement," he said.

Finally, he pointed out that the United States as penholder did not submit the draft resolution to discussions at a special committee called "C34" which normally deliberate on issues related to peacekeeping matters.

He said the U.S. abused its prerogative as penholder and refused to take the perspectives of other delegations into account.

The adopted resolution provides that the UNMISS mandate will include: protection of civilians; fostering a secure environment for the safe, informed, voluntary and return or relocation of internally displaced persons and refugees; creating suitable conditions for the delivery of humanitarian assistance; monitoring and investigating human rights violations; and supporting implementation of the Revitalized Agreement and the peace process.

With regard to the Regional Protection Force, the Council agreed to make the necessary adjustments to UNMISS to match security conditions on the ground and support the peace implementation process.

The personnel ceiling for the Force, to be set by the Secretary-General, will not exceed 4,000 troops, the text however stressed.

For the IGAD forces, the Security Council expressed willingness to consider a review of the UNMISS mandate and the composition of its Regional Protection Force, after the parties negotiate permanent security arrangements and form the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.

(ST)

  • 16 March 09:30, by Eastern

    Let Russia and Russians go and hung! Kiir cannot be handled with kids gloves any longer. Kiir is deadly; was it not Kiir’s SPLA that downed Russian helicopter in Pibor using Russian made gun? Kiir needs coercion to contain his deadly excesses. The struggle continues....

    repondre message

  • 16 March 09:39, by Eastern

    ....Russians, Chinese, Venezuelans and other dictatorial countries can continue voting at the UN the way the do. The truth of the matter is US means well to South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. US has been with the marginalised people of the Sudan during the war when Russian made Antonovs, piloted by Russians were killing innocent civilians. Chinese guns continue to kill South Sudanese..!

    repondre message

  • 16 March 09:42, by Eastern

    ....Those posturing as leaders in South Sudan today must know that the country is not for their current indulgence - the country is for the posterity. South Sudan has not be INHERITATED from the Khartoum regime for personal enrichment. US is absolutely right. When the womenfolk is abused now with impunity who will produce the future South Sudanese?

    repondre message

  • 16 March 10:39, by Eastern

    ALL US funded organisations in South Sudan will quit the country - VISTAS is the latest. Funding to UN activities will be reduced and finally cut altogether to allow for Russian and Chinese arms manufacturers and dealers to open shop in the country. Those posturing as leaders in Juba clearly don’t know what is good for the country!

    repondre message

    • 16 March 11:29, by South South

      Eastern,

      Peace in South Sudan is standing very tall because majority of our people want it, done. As for VISTAS closing its doors in South Sudan, majority of workers of VISTAS are Equatorians. Prepare yourself to be asked to help by these young Equatorian workers of VISTAS. Anything to hit US funding in South Sudan will be felt first by majority of Equatorians. UN workers in SS are Equatorians.

      repondre message

      • 16 March 11:40, by Eastern

        South South,

        By the time the Equatorians in South Sudan are suffering like the jenge, there won’t be a country called South Sudan! Jenges were chest-thumping that they liberated the country and are entitled to all government jobs - now the regime is dry while Equatorians who were sidelined continue to draw very good salaries in NGOs, UN, etc....

        repondre message

        • 16 March 11:51, by South South

          Eastern,

          So now you are not happy about closing down US funding agencies in South Sudan. When US stop funding to South Sudan. Dinka tribe will have government and cows. Equatorians of course will go back to hunting (monkeys and rats).

          repondre message

      • 16 March 11:41, by Eastern

        ....Don’t expect the JCE regime to be standing by the time when US truely turns its back on the country.

        repondre message

        • 16 March 13:42, by jubaone

          Eastern
          What is this baboon 🙊 trying to tell you? The govt is jienges golden calf. Once the calf is dead, they certainly will resort to brazen banditry cuz they can’t reasonably work for money. Jienge cows are only for purchasing women. Why then do jienges starve, run 🏃 away or have the worst development indices in SS, if this baboon brags about cows? Just losers.

          repondre message

          • 16 March 14:03, by South South

            I don’t talk to dirty monkey, I have said this more than one time. I talk to people only.

            repondre message

          • 16 March 14:14, by Chiir

            Jubaone aka Juba junk,
            The only thing you know is abusing Jieng. Have you lately seen how corrupt some of you, Nyamnyam, are? You are given everything and your big grumbling stomaches never stop carrying; you always need more. And Worst still, instead of appreciating others for doing good to you, you always run your mouth like the bubble diarrhea abusing people. What in the hell do you want?

            repondre message

            • 16 March 14:19, by Chiir

              ...if it is about leaving you alone, forget it. it is ain’t going to happen. So, sit back and daydream about others leaving in the twenty-second century or you work for your future, okay.

              repondre message

              • 16 March 14:22, by Chiir

                ...I meant"crying", but it also makes to refer to your stomach never stopping "carrying" because you always have something in those big fluffy potbellies...

                repondre message

            • 16 March 14:47, by jubaone

              Chiir aka Chimp🙊
              We in Equatoria don’t have free "nyam nyam" and if many of you have fled to us scrounging all over like rats or cockroaches for food, be informed, "hard work pays". We have no free "nyam nyam". Get your naked jienge ass and develop your areas. Perhaps then we will also dash to jiengelands in search of food and refuge, ya Aryan jienge!

              repondre message

              • 16 March 14:57, by jubaone

                Chiir aka Chimp🙊
                You worthless scumbags are a nuisance. Everywhere you go, everything you touch and whatever you say is just a touch of disgust. In the US, Australia, Kenya, Uganda you are the "untouchables". Keep your jiengeism to yourselves and I have no problems, the moment you start your vagrancy, exposing your shitholes everywhere, then you expect a response. That simple.

                repondre message

Comment on this article



