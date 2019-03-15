 
 
 
Qatar Airways suspends flights to Sudan

March 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Qatar Airways has cancelled flights to the Sudanese capital Khartoum, from the end of March until further notice, the airline said on Thursday.

Passengers arrive at Khartoum’s international airport September 13, 2012. (Photo Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

" Due to commercial reasons, all Qatar Airways flights to and from Khartoum, Republic of Sudan will be temporarily suspended effective 1 April 2019 until further notice," reads a statement twitted by Qatar Airways on Thursday.

Due to the boycott imposed by Saudi Arabia and UAE on Qatar, a flight from Doha to Khartoum has become very expensive, in addition, it takes more than seven hours.

The statement asked ticketed passengers travelling to/from Khartoum after 31 March 2019 to contact their point of sale for refund.

For the passengers with a partially utilised ticket, the airliner said it would offer them alternative flight options.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

