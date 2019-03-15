 
 
 
Friday 15 March 2019

Three civilians reportedly killed in West Darfur

Internally displaced people ride their donkeys at Tawilla IDP camp in north Darfur September 7, 2006.(file photo Reuters)
March 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Three people have been killed by Sudanese government militiamen in Ardmita camp for displaced people in West Darfur state, said press releases by the Sudanese opposition group on Thursday.

According to the statements extended to Sudan Tribune with photos showing the bodies of two victims, the killing took place on Wednesday when the fighters of the Rapid Support Forces raided the camp. However, the circumstances of the attack were not elucidated.

Also, the state authorities did not issue a statement on the attack.

The news about the attack was first reported by the Sudanese Congress Party which spoke about five victims but the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi, Justice and Equality Movement, SPLM-N North led Malik Agar and the National Umma Party spoke about the killing of three people.

The statements, also, said five other people were gravely wounded.

DISEASE AND EPIDEMICS KILLING CIVILIANS

Disease and epidemics continue to spread in the rebel-controlled areas in Jebel Marra, killing one child and affecting many others, said the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW).

The absence of medicines and medical devices for diagnosis, forcing citizens to resort to the use of herbal remedies as an alternative for medicines, further said the rebel group which reject to hold talks with the government.

The SPM-AW further called on humanitarian medical groups to send medical workers and assistance. Also, the rebel group appealed for international pressures on the regime to allow aid groups to reach the civilians in their areas.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

