 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 15 March 2019

IGAD mediator excludes non-armed groups from talks with South Sudan holdouts: PDM

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ismail Wais, IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, briefs the Security Council on 27 February 2018 (UN Photo)

March 14, 2019 (JUBA) - The opposition People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) Thursday said they have been excluded from the consultations process conducted by the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan with non-signatories.

Ismail Wais recently held a series of meeting with the Gen Thomas Cirilo Swaka of the National Salvation Front (NAS), Gen Paul Malong of South Sudan United Front (SSUF) to discuss ways to join the revitalized peace agreement.

NAS did not issue a statement after the meeting but the SSUF said willing to join the process and hold discussions on this respect with the government.

Also, the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDR) which gathers the non-signatory groups of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) including PDM and NAS among others did not issue a statement on the matter.

However, the PDM leader Hakim Dario said in a letter sent to Wais seen by Sudan Tribune on Thursday that the IGAD mediator met only with the armed groups and excluded his party and all the other political formation that rejected the revitalized peace pact.

"The selective consultations with NAS, SSUF/A and Oyai Deng is seemingly because they are all military generals with the potential to use armed means if not already doing so as in the case of NAS against Government aggression on their positions in Yei," said Dario.

The opposition leader further contested the "discriminatory" approach of the mediator.

"The partiality of your office (...) is regrettable and is grossly unfair and inconsistent with IGAD’s directives to your office," he further went to say.

In an extraordinary meeting held in November 2018, the IGAD Council of Ministers directed its special envoy for South Sudan to reach out to the South Sudanese stakeholders and any warring groups who are not signatories to the R-ARCSS to join in its implementation.

The Council further threatened to label the non-signatory groups as "spoilers of the peace process" if they persist in their rejection.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 March 08:39, by Landlord

    Mr. Dario,
    The country is ruled by Animals this time round, as a result for one to mediate properly you should behave like animals too. If you want your voice heard by so called authorities in south Sudan, use gun. likewise IGAD can only listen you when you have a gun. for your information this weak government in Juba dispatched some Jenge to seven different countries to carry assassinations

    repondre message

    • 15 March 08:46, by Landlord

      Cont... of oppositions before they come back to Juba this may. please Dario don’t expect something good out of this rotten government totally. I swear you won’t see better south Sudan again. the best option is what we have already started with Gen Thomas. Trust me no peace will ever come to this country under jenge regime and they it very well. Have you ever heard of peace in Tonj, Rumbek, Yirol

      repondre message

      • 15 March 08:51, by Landlord

        in the history of Sudan or else where? have you ever heard that the jenges sat down and solved problem in history? have you ever heard single Jenge boy being praised in any part of the world for doing right thing with sound mind. Don’t even think of discussing with animals. Trust me. they themselves are not at peace, how can they bring peace to you.

        repondre message

    • 15 March 08:47, by jubaone

      Landlord
      If the rest wanted to carryout similar liquidation in Juba against them, that would be very easy. Most, if not all the legitimate targets are in Juba. We know where they live, socialize, movements and can track them and bam 👊. There are already people on the ground in Juba who just need some$ and logistics. So don’t worry.

      repondre message

      • 15 March 08:56, by Landlord

        Jubaone,

        I know very well, their days are numbered as I speak now. it will get them by surprise. I am within Juba already. wait for miracles. they have become more then the shit itself.
        I am tired of Jenge.

        repondre message

    • 15 March 09:07, by Midit Mitot

      Landlord,

      The book has already closed, any crocheter talking nonsense against revitalized peace agreement is out.

      repondre message

      • 15 March 11:15, by South South

        Oh, so, the PDM leader Hakim Dario wants to talk to IGAD, wants to talk to our government for peace. Welcome Hakim. We are all for peace.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s al-Bashir burnt the boats before crossing 2019-03-11 06:19:03 By Mahmoud a. Suleiman Second Military Coup D’état of Omer Bashir will Not Protect him from his inevitable fate at the hands of the uprising Sudanese people The angry uprising men, women and (...)

Emergency decrees bring more repression in Sudan 2019-03-06 10:28:12 International Investigation Needed into Abuses During Crackdown By Jehanne Henry After more than two months of near-daily protests in Khartoum and across Sudan, President Omar al-Bashir (...)

South Sudan: Truth hurts but it pays off 2019-03-06 05:03:31 By Luka Kuol My interview with Jongkor went viral and created unprecedented debate in social media but importantly inside South Sudan. A friend of mine in Juba told me “with this interview you (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)

The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)

Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.