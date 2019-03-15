Sudanese continue anti-government protests three months after



March 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese demonstrated in the capital Khartoum and some cities across the country on Thursday in response to a call by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) and allies of the opposition forces.

Now, in what is seen as a campaign of attrition against the regime of President al-Bashir, protesters have continued to take to the streets for three months calling for regime change.

The protests erupted in Atbara city of River Nile State on 19 December 2018. However, others say it had begun in Ad Damazin is the capital of Blue Nile State on 14 December.

Despite the regime resilience and its support by the Sudanese army, it is widely admitted they have affected the regime as everyone wonders when and how it would collapse.

In the city of Omdurman, in particular, Wad Nubawi, Bait El Mal, Aburov, hundreds of people marched out chanting slogans for peace, freedom and calling on the regime to leave.

In Khartoum, hundreds of protesters went down to the famous 60th Street, after they gathered from nearby neighbourhoods. They closed the street and invited the drivers on the street to honk in protest against the regime s before security forces intervened to disperse them.

Residents of Al-Mamora, Alsahafa, Jabra, Alshajara, Aloshara, and the East Kalakala also demonstrated.

While Burri neighbourhood, located in eastern Khartoum, was the scene of violent confrontations between police and demonstrators. Also, police fired tear gas and the security forces clashed with the protesters and hunted them inside the area as usual.

In the suburb of Shambat district, the demonstrators held pictures of the detainees from the area. They also celebrated a politician and former minister of the Democratic Unionist Party, Omer Hadrat, who was known for protecting the protesters and his house had been stormed by the security forces many times.

The same in the areas of Almazad, Alshubaia which witnessed protests and the riot police firing tear gas, while members of the security services hunting and arresting a number of protesters.

The continuation of protests and the dissemination of videos and images of the security forces beating violently recklessly the protesters show that no limit for this "urban protest game".

A Sudanese analyst in Khartoum who requested anonymity said: "the regime is not aware of the destructive effects of the ongoing popular uprising which is also a war of video and image that they cannot control".

Yesterday, the new prime minister vowed to work hard to deal with the difficult economic conjuncture and to redress the situation.

However, the new 21-minister government has no means to achieve the needed economic reforms or to draw people’s support to the regime.

(ST)