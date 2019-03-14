Russian presidential envoy to visit Khartoum on Friday



March 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, would arrive in Khartoum on Friday.

In a press release on Tuesday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Babiker al-Siddig said Bogdanov would convey a message from the Russian President Vladimir Putin to President Omer al-Bashir pertaining to bilateral cooperation on all fileds.

It is noteworthy that Bogdanov also chairs the Russian side of the joint political consultation committee between the two countries.

Russia is seen as a major ally of the government of al-Bashir that faces isolation from the West. However, economic cooperation between the two countries has remained very low, with a trade balance that does not exceed $400 million.

Last January, there were reports that the Russian mercenaries of Wagner private military are participating in the government efforts to quell popular protests that call on President al-Bashir to step down.

However, the Sudanese government dismissed these reports, saying the security situation is fully under control and does not require the intervention of foreign mercenaries.

On the other hand, Sudanese security sources confirmed the presence of Wagner Russian military in the country and that they work with the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) but refused to speak about their activities in Sudan.

(ST)