Sudan appeals court cancels flogging for female demonstrators

March 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An appeals court in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday overturned a sentence of flogging and imprisonment against nine female demonstrators after participating in protests last week.
- Sudan’s General Prosecutor Omer Mohamed Ahmed (ST Photo)
An emergency court in Khartoum on Saturday sentenced the young women to one month in prison for 20 months of lashes, which sparked a wave of outrage among the families of the convicts who gathered in large numbers in front of the courthouse.
The girls were arrested on Thursday during their participation in the "Sudanese Women’s Advocacy" march organized by the Sudanese Professionals Association and opposition allies.
After three days of detention, the detainees were tried on Saturday at the emergency court in Al-Imtidad neighbourhood headed by Judge Taj Eddin Idris.
(ST)
