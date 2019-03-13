Sudan Call says Paris meeting aimed at supporting Sudanese revolution



March 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition alliance Sudan Call Tuesday confirmed they will meet next week in Paris, stressing that the purpose of this meeting is to support the victory of the Sudanese revolution through optimal coordination with their allies in the Declaration Of Change And Freedom.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which coordinate the anti-government protests, had already declined on Monday to take part in Paris meetings saying they are in contact with their allies and do not see a need for this meeting.

Minni Minnawi Sudan Call Secretary-General said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday that the meeting would take place on 18-20 March to discuss the internal issues of their alliance and would draw up - with their partners in the Declaration of Freedom and Change and other forces - plans that can contribute to "the success of the revolution".

"Developing new transitional and democratic transitional arrangements for an alternative to the Ingaz regime requires considerable coordination among the opposition components in line with what the (Sudanese) people have done over the past three months," Minnawi said.

Also, "the meeting aims to reach out the regional and international communities to explain what is going on in Sudan and the demands of the Sudanese people and that these demands will enhance regional and international peace and stability," he stressed.

Since last December, Sudanese continue to take to the street to express their rejection of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir and call for his departure.

More than 33 people were killed in the protests, according to the government officials, while human rights groups and activists say the number of victims has exceeded 50.

Sudan Tribune learned that two meetings were scheduled to be held in Paris from 18 to 20 March for the Sudan Call groups and another meeting from 20 to 22 March for the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change to discuss better coordination for their joint action.

The Declaration to topple the Sudanese regime include the National Consensus Forces, the Sudan Call, the Gathering of Unionists in Opposition, and civil society groups.

NO DIALOGUE WITH THE REGIME

For his part, Sudan Call deputy Chairman Malik Agar said in a separate statement Tuesday that their meeting "has nothing to do with dialogue with the ruling regime."

"The time for dialogue is over, and the only negotiation is what our people are now conducting in the streets of towns and villages until the fall of the regime," Agar stressed.

He said that the Sudan Call leadership will discuss issues of support for the Sudanese revolution and promote joint action to bring down the regime, and hold meetings with "important parties of the international community".

."They are the same parties that our people sought at home and abroad to deliver their vision to them, the same parties that thousands of Sudanese went to Brussels, Toronto, Washington and other capitals to deliver the demands of the Sudanese people," he emphasized.

For its part, the SPA issued a second statement on Tuesday evening in which it stressed the agreement with all the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change on "the overthrow of the regime and the establishment of a democratic regime".

They further said that coordination with the allies is underway "in full confidence" to prepare the charters and arrangements necessary to complete this goal.

"The Association of Professionals has not received any invitation to dialogue with the regime inside or outside Sudan, and that such an invitation we and our comrades in the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change reject clearly and unequivocally."

(ST)