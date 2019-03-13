Egypt’s president receives message from Sudanese counterpart



March 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s First Vice-President Awad Ibn Ouf on Tuesday has conveyed a verbal message from President Omer al-Bashir to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi.

Iban Ouf on Tuesday has paid a lightning visit to Cairo accompanied by the director of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Salah Abdalla (aka Gosh).

In a press release on Tuesday, the Sudanese presidency said al-Sisi has praised the distinct relations between the two countries, pointing to the continued consultations and coordination in order to achieve the desired integration.

It added the Egyptian president said the mutual visits between the leadership of both countries signal seriousness and keenness of the two sides to achieve joint interests.

Following the meeting of the Egyptian president and the Sudanese First Vice-President, Sudan’s Ambassador to Cairo Abdel-Mahmoud Abdel-Halim said Ibn ouf has briefed al-Sisi on the recent developments in Sudan on the various fields.

He added the Egyptian president has praised the initiative of president al-Bashir to make 2019 a year for peace and full stability in Sudan which would contribute directly to achieving security and stability in both countries.

Sudan’s embattled president is facing protests that erupted on 19 December 2018 decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

Egypt was among a few countries that announced its support to al-Bashir’s government in the face of the growing popular protests.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack the Kassala state on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

(ST)