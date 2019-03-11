 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 11 March 2019

Sudan’s Al-Bashir welcomes initiative for interim government

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Monday has welcomed the initiative of the University of Khartoum (UofK) to resolve the country’s political crisis.

JPEG - 20.8 kb
President Omer al-Bashir (file photo)

On Monday, al-Bashir received a delegation of professors representing UofK’s Dialogue and Policy Forum in his office at the Republican Palace.

During the meeting, al-Bashir praised the role that the UofK has continued to play regarding the national issues.

For his part, the chairman of the Dialogue and Policy Forum, Abdel-Malik Mohamed Abdel-Rahman, said the forum seeks to develop solutions for the problems facing the country.

He expressed the UofK’s readiness to provide a vision to achieve political and economic stability in the country as part of its national responsibility.

Uof K has always played a leading role in the two previous uprisings that ended the rule of General Ibrahim Aboud in 1964 and General Gaafar Nimeiri in 1985.

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19, with demonstrators holding nationwide rallies calling on President al-Bashir to resign.

The government said 31 people have died in the violence, while other credible reports including from Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed.

Last January, more than 500 professors and lecturers at the UofK have launched an initiative calling for the formation of a transitional government to achieve political and economic reforms before to hold free and fair elections in a democratic regime.

Also, the Sudanese Professionals Association and the opposition groups including the National Consensus Alliance, Sudan Call and the Unionist Gathering launched the Declaration of Freedom and Change which calls for the removal of the regime and the formation of a four-year transitional government.

However, the government expressed categorical rejection for all calls demanding the formation of a transitional government saying it is only committed to the 2020 elections.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s al-Bashir burnt the boats before crossing 2019-03-11 06:19:03 By Mahmoud a. Suleiman Second Military Coup D’état of Omer Bashir will Not Protect him from his inevitable fate at the hands of the uprising Sudanese people The angry uprising men, women and (...)

Emergency decrees bring more repression in Sudan 2019-03-06 10:28:12 International Investigation Needed into Abuses During Crackdown By Jehanne Henry After more than two months of near-daily protests in Khartoum and across Sudan, President Omar al-Bashir (...)

South Sudan: Truth hurts but it pays off 2019-03-06 05:03:31 By Luka Kuol My interview with Jongkor went viral and created unprecedented debate in social media but importantly inside South Sudan. A friend of mine in Juba told me “with this interview you (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)

Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.