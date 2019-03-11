 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 11 March 2019

South Sudan peace implementation is not only matter of money: says U.S.

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 10, 2019 (NEW YORK) - U.S. Ambassador to the Security Council has strongly urged the South Sudanese government to show a serious commitment to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and reiterated that peace implementation is not only a matter of money.

JPEG - 43.7 kb
United Nations Security Council meeting which unanimously adopted resolution 2228 (2015) extending the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) June 29, 2015 (UN Photo)

Jonathan Cohen, U.S. acting Ambassador to the United Nations made his remarks on Thursday during a consultations meeting of the Security Council on the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) as the Council is scheduled to adopt a resolution renewing its mandates on Thursday 14 March.

Cohen said his government is alarmed by the attacks against the ceasefire monitors and the continued violence outside Yei. He further said his government is disturbed by reports that the Government of South Sudan continues to unlawfully recruit young people for military service.

"This, too, must stop," he said and urged the government to demonstrate a clear commitment to the peace pact in "words and in action".

"One fundamental, yet powerful, step the government should take is to use its own resources to support peace, rather than war and corruption. The government should make use of its increased oil revenues in a transparent manner to support the agreement’s implementation and provide services to South Sudan’s people, many of whom are on the brink of famine yet again," he said.

He further recalled the position of his government on the need for transparency in the use of oil money before to expect the international financial support to implement the peace agreement.

"But commitment to the agreement is not solely a matter of money. There are clear and immediate steps that the government and opposition parties can take to underscore their commitment to the South Sudanese people and the Agreement," he stressed

South Sudanese Ambassador Akuei Bona Malwal, for his part, urged the international community to provide financial support and press the non-signatory groups to join the revitalized peace agreement, pointing to the improvement of security and economic conditions in the country.

In his speech, Malwal reiterated government commitment to fully implement the signed revitalized agreement, saying the overall situation in his country has improved since September 2018.

"Since the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, the overall situation in South Sudan in terms of security, peace, and economic has improved noticeably," he said

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 March 08:19, by Midit Mitot

    I concur with this article, South Sudan government need to be serious on this peace revitalized, instead of continues looting the country resources, peace is for all.

    repondre message

    • 11 March 08:25, by Midit Mitot

      That illegal recruitment will be compare to Mathianganyoor recruitment that was destroyed this country, otherwise government need to stop such a criminal act if we all mean peace.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s al-Bashir burnt the boats before crossing 2019-03-11 06:19:03 By Mahmoud a. Suleiman Second Military Coup D’état of Omer Bashir will Not Protect him from his inevitable fate at the hands of the uprising Sudanese people The angry uprising men, women and (...)

Emergency decrees bring more repression in Sudan 2019-03-06 10:28:12 International Investigation Needed into Abuses During Crackdown By Jehanne Henry After more than two months of near-daily protests in Khartoum and across Sudan, President Omar al-Bashir (...)

South Sudan: Truth hurts but it pays off 2019-03-06 05:03:31 By Luka Kuol My interview with Jongkor went viral and created unprecedented debate in social media but importantly inside South Sudan. A friend of mine in Juba told me “with this interview you (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)

Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.