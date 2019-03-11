March 10, 2019 (NEW YORK) - U.S. Ambassador to the Security Council has strongly urged the South Sudanese government to show a serious commitment to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and reiterated that peace implementation is not only a matter of money.

United Nations Security Council meeting which unanimously adopted resolution 2228 (2015) extending the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) June 29, 2015 (UN Photo)

Jonathan Cohen, U.S. acting Ambassador to the United Nations made his remarks on Thursday during a consultations meeting of the Security Council on the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) as the Council is scheduled to adopt a resolution renewing its mandates on Thursday 14 March.

Cohen said his government is alarmed by the attacks against the ceasefire monitors and the continued violence outside Yei. He further said his government is disturbed by reports that the Government of South Sudan continues to unlawfully recruit young people for military service.

"This, too, must stop," he said and urged the government to demonstrate a clear commitment to the peace pact in "words and in action".

"One fundamental, yet powerful, step the government should take is to use its own resources to support peace, rather than war and corruption. The government should make use of its increased oil revenues in a transparent manner to support the agreement’s implementation and provide services to South Sudan’s people, many of whom are on the brink of famine yet again," he said.

He further recalled the position of his government on the need for transparency in the use of oil money before to expect the international financial support to implement the peace agreement.

"But commitment to the agreement is not solely a matter of money. There are clear and immediate steps that the government and opposition parties can take to underscore their commitment to the South Sudanese people and the Agreement," he stressed

South Sudanese Ambassador Akuei Bona Malwal, for his part, urged the international community to provide financial support and press the non-signatory groups to join the revitalized peace agreement, pointing to the improvement of security and economic conditions in the country.

In his speech, Malwal reiterated government commitment to fully implement the signed revitalized agreement, saying the overall situation in his country has improved since September 2018.

"Since the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, the overall situation in South Sudan in terms of security, peace, and economic has improved noticeably," he said

(ST)