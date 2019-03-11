Sudan’s al-Bashir burnt the boats before crossing

By Mahmoud a. Suleiman

Second Military Coup D’état of Omer Bashir will Not Protect him from his inevitable fate at the hands of the uprising Sudanese people

The angry uprising men, women and youth of the people of Sudan have been loudly chanting over the past 81 Days as of March 10, 2019 saying defiantly: “Despite your militias, mercenaries, militarization of your regime and your Second Military Coup D’état, Marshall Omer al-Bashir you have no saviour and you will be inevitably defeated and ousted by the Popular Revolution of the Disenfranchised Sudanese people into the rubbish dustbin of history with your kind of castaway tyrants of the World”!. Furthermore, they further added saying: “Our Sudanese compatriots previously revolted against two military dictatorial regimes in October on, 21, 1964 against General Ibrahim Abboud and in 1985 they upraised against the Dictator Jaffer Mohmed Nimeiri; both Popular Revolutions led to the Overthrow of the dictatorial regimes.” History is the biggest neutral Witness to what we, the people of Sudan say to you, the isolated, defeated, genocidal criminal and the global pariah Marshall Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir”!

This article comes against the backdrop of the appointment of Omer al-Bashir to the eighteen military officers as Governors for the States of Sudan as well as the appointment of Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, Defence Minister as 1st Vice-President , relieved First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Saleh and appointing a group indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the Netherlands since 2004 for committing the most heinous abhorrent and despicable crimes against the Sudanese civilian citizens in the Darfur region and remaining fugitive from the International Justice.

Omer al-Bashir has transferred his authority as chief of the National Congress Party (NCP) to Ahmed Muhammed Harun. It is noteworthy that previously, this Ahmed Harun served as State Minister for the Interior, and played a central role in coordinating and planning military operations in the Darfur region between the years 2003 and 2005. Moreover, Ahmed Harun in the 1990s he was responsible for massacres in the Nuba Mountains and was nicknamed "the Butcher of Nuba." The worse is still pending, in that, Ahmed Muhammed Harun and Awad Ibn Auf were among Khartoum’s senior leadership and have acted as liaisons between the Government of Sudan (GoS) and the Government-supported infamous notorious Janjaweed militias, which have attacked and brutalized innocent civilians in the Darfur region of western Sudan. The two individuals also have provided the Janjaweed with logistical support and directed attacks. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.5 million people have been displaced by violence and war since 2003. It is clearly seen that Omer al-Bashir has chosen his First Vice President, rulers of the States and members of his cabinet as well as the chairperson of the National Congress Party (NCP) from the List of the 51 accused as criminals by the former (ICC) Prosecutor Luis Gabriel Moreno Ocampo.

The militarization of Sudan will not stop the revolutionary tide of the people of Sudan. And that the revolution of the hungry, the downtrodden, the widows and the bereaved will not stop until victory is achieved by the demise of Omer al-Bashir and his corrupt and hypocritical faction in the name of the Islamic religion, while all their actions indicate the opposite of the true Islamic religion.

And our evidence that the Sudanese people are inevitably victorious in the current battle against the genocidal criminal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir is the following:

• The Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC) called on the masses of the Sudanese people to take part in demonstrations that raise the slogan of overthrowing the regime and handing over power immediately and unconditionally on Friday 8 March 2019 after Friday prayers. In response, worshippers from 47 Mosques came out after the Friday Prayer and staged Demonstrations all over the Three Town Capital Khartoum Chanting defiantly and calling for the departure of Omer al-Bashir and his regime

• In the first serious test of the state of emergency in Sudan, a week after it was announced by President Omar al-Bashir, the opposition on Thursday (28 February) conducted its usual demonstrations every Thursday, without any change in pace. On the contrary, there has been a marked increase in the number, size and location of demonstrations. The demonstrators considered this relative success a defeat for the declaration of emergency, and the president’s decisions to ban demonstrations and gatherings under severe penalties for violators. The army, which is legally responsible for imposing emergency measures, was absent from the square and streets. It is not yet clear whether this is a decision by the army itself or a government strategy, but avoiding a clash between the military and civilians is a positive step.

• On Thursday the 8th March 2019, The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) announced that it had sided with the people and refused the declaration of a State of Emergency in the country. The (DUP) added saying that the requirements of Article 210 of the Constitution relating to the imposition of emergency were not available in the current situation so that there is no emergency risk of war, invasion, siege or natural or environmental disaster that threatens the safety or economy of the country.

• Despite the issuance of emergency presidential orders earlier, which prevent the gathering and demonstrations and processions, and threatening severe penalties against violators up to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years and fines of up to 50 thousand pounds.

The demonstrators chanted slogans calling for freedom, peace and justice, and the departure of President Omar al-Bashir, and considered that the security situation does not rise to impose a state of emergency

• A unified leadership was formed for the Sudanese civil political opposition and the Sudanese rebel movements that bear arm

• Women’s steadfastness in the face of the regime’s oppressive regime was

Something remarkable and the voice of Sudanese women was high in demonstrations and Sudanese women were named because of their exceptional courage Kandaka whereas Kandaka was one of the Sudanese Women Queens who was a steadfast courageous conqueror. Kandaka, kadake or kentake, often Latinised as Candace, was the Meroitic language term for "queen" or possibly "royal woman". Contemporary Greek and Roman sources treat it as a title. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kandake

• Formation of a leading political body represented in the gathering of Sudanese professionals, better known as the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA)

• Sudanese opposition forces are holding consultations to name the transitional government, which will lead the country during a four-year period, to the end war and resolve the economic crisis before holding general elections.

• After 77 Days – i.e. more than 2 months, there have been nearly-daily protests in the three -Towns Capital Khartoum and across the regions of Sudan, public demonstrations continued unabatedly despite the oppressive crackdown by the Security Forces of the regime that uses beatings, tear gas, life ammunition and arrests. The participants in the protests, most of whom youth, 60% women along with other age groups. All chanting “Freedom, Peace and Justice, demanding the departure of al-Bashir and his regime; the motto being; “Tasgot Bas”! This has coincided with the International Women’s Day, the Friday 8th of March 2019.

• The demonstrators, continued defying the Security elements in Civilian Clothes, using Unmarked Vehicles and some of them Masked hiding their identity

• The ruling regime has become confused and does not know what to do and Omar al-Bashir continues to issue the decision after the decision is evidence of his confusion as the closure of the horizon of the system regarding the economy and the exchange rate of the Sudanese pound in the worst case

• This is in addition to the unprecedented participation of the Sudanese in the diaspora of the revolution of the Sudanese people, especially the Sudanese in the European countries, the United States of America (USA) , Canada and Australia, where the Sudanese expatriates held vigils in front of the Sudanese embassies, as well as their stands before the Presidency of the European Union (EU) in the Belgian capital Brussels. There will be a protest vigil in front of the UN Peace Palace in Geneva in Switzerland to protest and urge the human rights organization to work on human rights violations in Sudan by the ruling regime, which finds support from some of the major countries and especially the Veto Power waving – the Big Fives in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

• It is noteworthy the march of the Sudanese women on the International Women Day in most of the neighborhoods of the capital Khartoum and the so-called shadow battalions suppressed the demonstrations and arrested hundreds . Furthermore, the students of the National University also took part in huge demonstrations and chanted slogans against the administration, which threatened dismissal of those students who held a vigil and pretended. The students also condemned the step taken by the university administration to hold two girls wearing the Sudanese women’s white dress- aka Toub- as a symbol of the Revolution. The security forces stormed the university and abused students brutally and subjected them to harassment, resulting in hundreds of students sustaining various injuries besides subjecting some students to suffocation as a result of the firing of a toxic tear gas inside the halls of the university, and nearly 200 students from the students have been arrested by the security elements.

• The Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC) In a statement issued and said that it is working on the development of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and transitional arrangements and the establishment of a transitional constitution governing the country after the fall of the tyrant. Details of the emergency programme as to how best the country managed and the preparation of alternative policy conferences promote the country as well as the details of an emergency programme run by the country and the preparation of alternative policy conferences that promote the country.

• One of the urgent tasks of the highest priority for the revolution after its imminent victory, which is supposed to be set by the transitional government as a top priority, is the recovery of public funds looted by the ruling regime of the National Salvation Party, as it was called during the past three decades, especially the funds that were smuggled out and deposited under aliases or names of family members of the influential members in the ruling regime into foreign banks. As it is one of the largest economic crimes committed by the regime of the so-called National Salvation Revolution under the pretext of the big lie of the civilizational project and the missionary orientation, which calls for a priority for holding the regime into maximum account fora legal trial in transitional justice.

Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, though not different from his ilk oppressive tyrants, he boasts as superior to them. It is beyond doubt that tyrants do not learn from history and live in the illusion that they are able to overcome difficulties and that they will emerge from crises by force and further abuse against peoples. Nevertheless, as have been said earlier that it is beyond doubt that Omer al-Bashir’s Second Military coup d’état will not protect him and his criminal entourage from his inevitable fate at the hands of the disenfranchised rebelling Sudanese people Starting from all regions and states of the country. And their goal is one and the only one which is the end of the rule of the chronic tyrant to join his ilk of pariahs.

Edward Morgan Forster generally published as E.M. Forster, the British novelist, essayist, and short story writer who was known best for his ironic and well-plotted novels examining class difference and hypocrisy in early 20th-century British society. His humanistic impulse toward understanding and sympathy may be aptly summed up in the epigraph to his 1910 novel Howards End: "Only connect” has been quoted as saying: ““I swear from the bottom of my heart I want to be healed. I want to be like other men, not this outcast whom nobody wants.” “I was a young, & had deep loves, & my heart would overflow with enthusiasm!” https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/86404.E_M_Forster

As said by one of the Sudanese investigative writer s and scholars in one of his articles that the calamity of this country Sudan which is ruled by a League that has forbidden the halal and has converted its Halal to haraam I wonder of this ordeal in which lasted for nearly a quarter of a century and even with the severity of what we saw in its splendor and its arrogance, one thinks that every year we are thrown into it twice. And in every year its vice has been increasing exponentially.

It is unfortunate for the Sudanese people to have become prey for the rule of arrogant group with futile capabilities for too long. Thomas Faranda has been quoted as saying: “Arrogance is an unhealthy ego in need of Repair”.

One of the advantages of the Revolution of December 19, 2018, is that the Sudanese people in general and the people of the capital Khartoum in particular, represent a great example for the unity of the masses of the country. In that, people across the country realised without a shred of doubt that what happened to the people of Sudan in the Darfur region at the hands of Omer al-Bashir and his Janjaweed militias was a major crime. They chanted saying: “O You the Arrogant Racial Bigot Omer Bashir we are All Darfur "!! It is worth mentioning and noting that Omer al-Bashir who is misogynous and hates and despites women has previously made obscene remarks against the Women of Darfur in a way that is abusive and humiliating, where one avoids mentioning and writing. As the popular proverb goes: “Every Vessel Exudes its Contents” Nevertheless, , the courageous Uprising Sudanese People Chanted repeating their Famous Slogan during the Revolution "Down with it – Tasgot Bass!"

A Poem that one has learned during the Good School Days keeps Coming back echoing in one’s mind repeating the thoughts of the Revolutionary Tunisian Poet’s famous verses from his Poem, The Will to Life:

The Will to Live

If the people one day will to live then destiny must respond and the night must disappear and the chain must break. Those who never been cuddled by the passion of life will evaporate in its air and perish. So beware to those who don’t desire life from a slap of the victorious nothingness! Thus told me the living organisms And what their concealed souls reported to me. And the winds banged between the crevices on top of the mountains and underneath the trees. If I have the ambition to achieve a goal I will climb up my desire and forget any precaution. I don’t avoid the dangers of the routes or the blazing fireball. Those who don’t like climbing the mountains will live forever in holes. So, the youth’s blood has filled my heart, and other winds have roared in my chest. I pondered, listening to the rumble of thunder to the winds’ music and the rain’s cadence. And the earth told me when I asked: “O Mother Do you hate humans?” “I bless those who have ambitions and those who enjoy taking risks and I damn those who don’t flow with the times and those who are complacent about life, life between the stones.

Benazir Bhutto the Pakistani politician who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996 and who was the First Woman to Head a Democratic Government in a Muslim Majority Nation has been quoted as saying: “Military Dictatorship is born from the Power of the Gun, and so it Undermines the concept of the Rule of law and gives birth to a Culture of Might, a culture of Weapons, Violence and Intolerance.

While the Sudanese people’s Uprising is continuing, the repressive and crafty policies of the Fugitive from the International Justice, the Génocidaire Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir against the civilian Sudanese citizens in Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs) in the Darfur region go on, flouting the INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS AND HUMANITARIAN LAW.

Tom Allen the English comedian, actor, and writer has been quoted as saying: (Despite the increase in world attention toward Sudan in the past months, the genocide in Darfur has continued without any serious attempt by the Sudanese government to do what governments primarily exist to do, protect their citizens.)

The destiny that awaiting you Marshall Omer al- Bashir is the ousting by the Determination of the people of Sudan and you are without a saviour!

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/