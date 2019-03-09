Sudan’s professionals call on army to join the revolution



March 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) Friday has called on the Sudanese army to join the revolution and take the side of the protesters calling to oust the regime of president Omer al-Bashir.

Since last December, the Sudanese government has been facing unprecedented protests calling for the resignation of President Omer al-Bashir. But the latter refuses this demand saying the opposition has to prepare for the general election in April 2020.

The SPA is an umbrella organization of trade unions spearheading the demonstrations across the country.

In a live video aired on the SPA Facebook page on Friday, a spokesperson of the umbrella organization Al-Muntasir Ahmed said the regime seeks to push the protesters to resort to violence.

He was commenting on video footage that went viral on social media on Thursday in which dozens of armed security forces, police and government militias on four-wheel-drive vehicles wondering around a famous square in Burri neighbourhood and calling on protesters to meet them.

Ahmed pointed out that they handed over the video to the international rights groups, saying “we told them that the regime is pushing the streets [protesters] to adopt violence”.

He conveyed four messages from the SPA to the protesters the, Sudanese army, international community and the “critical mass” including the youths and the Islamists.

“We ask the protesters to adhere to the peaceful demonstrations because that is the only way to ensure the success of the revolution and protect the Sudanese people” he added

He described the Sudanese army as the “giant”, asking it to take the side of the people.

“Let us join hands to build a homeland that accommodates all its citizens regardless of their professions, ethnicities, religions and cultural backgrounds,” he said

Last January, Defence Minister, Awad Ibn Ouf, and the Army’s Chief of General Staff Kamal Abdel-Marouf vowed full support to President al-Bashir saying the army wouldn’t hand over the country to the “homeless”.

Ahmed further called on the international community to support the revolution, saying the SPA realizes that international relations are based upon mutual interests.

“You have vested interest in a stable and democratic regime that protects the country and supports regional stability rather than this regime that steals your money,” he said

The SPA spokesperson also urged the “critical mass” including the youths and the Islamists who are taking a neutral position towards the protests to join the revolution.

“You are aware of the fact that this is a fascist regime that killed the Sudanese people in order to achieve narrow interests of the ruling gang,” he said

Since December 2018, over 33 people were killed across the country according to the Sudanese authorities but activists and rights groups say the death toll is over 50 people.

Also, hundreds of demonstrators have been injured and thousands arrested.

Late last month, the Sudanese government said it has released 2430 out of 2650 protesters.

(ST)