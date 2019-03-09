Sudanese president directs to release women detained during protests

March 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - President Omer al-Bashir has directed to release all the women detained during the anti-government protests that have begun in December 2019.
The presidential order was released after a meeting with a group of native administration leaders from eastern Sudan to discuss the region’s issues, said the official news agency SUNA on Friday evening.
Also, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) issued a separate statement saying its director Salah Gosh has instructed the immediate release of 41 female detainees arrested during the recent protests.
"In response to a call for a women’s group from eastern Sudan, the President of the Republic ordered the release of all women arrested in the recent protests," the NISS said.
"Their number is 41 women," added the statement.
However, women activists say there are 108 women in prison without those arrested on Thursday 7 March.
The massive participation of women is one of the major characteristics of the over two-month protests.
It is seen a rejection of the repressive legislation the regime has imposed against women under the name of public order law.
(ST)
