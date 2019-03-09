 
 
 
Britain summons Sudanese ambassador over state of emergency

March 8, 2019 (LONDON) - Britain said on Friday it had summoned the Sudanese ambassador to express its concern about the deteriorating situation of human rights in Sudan after the imposition of the state of emergency.

JPEG - 28.9 kb
The UK special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Christopher Trott speaks to reporters in Kigali, Rwanda, January 21, 2018 (New Times photo)

In a bid t quell the over two-month anti-government demonstrations, Sudanese security services intensified crackdown on protests under the state of emergency declared on 22 February.

Also, arrested protesters appear immediately before the emergency courts that are seen as a are "another tool for repression".

"Sudanese Ambassador Idris had been summoned by the Foreign Office yesterday to raise concerns about the deteriorating situation in Sudan," said UK Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan in a tweet message on Friday.

"Implementation of State of Emergency and orders destroy freedom of expression and facilitate further use of excessive force. We made clear this is unacceptable," he further said.

Sources close to the meeting told Sudan Tribune that the Sudanese diplomat told the Foreign Office that these measures come within the framework of the state emergency and explained his government’s position on this respect.

Sudanese officials say the state of emergency aims to address the economic situation in the country, pointing the government ensures the freedom of expression and allow the authorized demonstrations.

In an opinion article released on Tuesday, Human Rights Watch Associate Director, Africa Division Jehanne Henry said that the emergency courts convicted hundreds of people in summary trial for protesting and disseminating anti-government information.

She further pointed to the lack of due process and access to lawyers citing witnesses from Khartoum.

(ST)

